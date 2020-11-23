Joachim B Hansen What's In The Bag?
Here Golf Monthly takes a look inside the equipment setup of Danish professional Joachim B Hansen.
By Sam Tremlett
Joachim B Hansen What's In The Bag?
After several years of bouncing between the Sunshine Tour and the Challenge Tour, Joachim B Hansen finally got into the winners circle on the European Tour in 2020 thanks to four sublime rounds in the 60's at Randpark Golf Club during the Joburg Open.
He then got his second just less than a year later at the Aviv Dubai Championship.
Below we have taken a look inside the bag of the Danish professional.
Hansen uses a full set of Titleist golf clubs at the moment, starting with the Titleist TSi3 driver with 10 degrees of loft.
From there he then uses two Titleist TSi2 fairway woods which have 15 and 18 degrees of loft.
In terms of irons Hansen uses two different models at the moment. His four-iron is a Titleist T100 whilst the rest of them from five-iron down to nine-iron are Titleist 620 CB's.
Like most Titleist staff players Hansen then uses a full set of Vokey SM8 wedges. He carries four with 46, 50, 54 and 58 degrees of loft.
His final club in the bag is a Scotty Cameron Proto T-6 STR which is a centre-shafted design as you can see above. Another player who used this putter until recently was Sungjae Im.
Hansen also uses a Titleist Pro V1x golf ball.
Joachim B Hansen What's In The Bag?
Driver: Titleist TSi3, 10 degrees with Fujikura Atmos Tour Spec Blue 6 X shaft
Fairway Wood: Titleist TSi2, 15 degrees with Mitsubishi Tensei AV 75 TX shaft
Fairway Wood: Titleist TSi2, 18 degrees with Mitsubishi Tensei AV 75 TX shaft
Irons: Titleist T100 (4), Titleist 620 CB (5-9) all fitted with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8 (46, 50, 54, 58 degrees) all fitted with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts
Putter: Scotty Cameron Proto T-6 STR
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
A golfer for most of his life, Sam started playing the game to prove he was the best player out of his father and two brothers.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since February 2018. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.
A jack of all trades across print and digital formats, Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear and equipment content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam is currently playing: Driver: Titleist TS3 Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M5 Fairway Wood: Nike Covert Tour 2.0 Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2 Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚ Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62 #6
-
-
Best Golf Tech Deals
We collate some of the best deals on lasers, GPS watches, handhelds and launch monitors.
By Sam Tremlett •
-
Rahm Explains "Very Difficult" Decision To Withdraw From Race To Dubai
The Spaniard is third in the Race to Dubai standings but will not compete at this week's DP World Tour Championship...
By Elliott Heath •
-
Jason Kokrak What's In The Bag?
We take a look inside the bag of American PGA Tour professional Jason Kokrak.
By Sam Tremlett •
-
Thomas Pieters What's In The Bag?
We take a look inside the bag of the Belgian professional golfer here.
By Sam Tremlett •
-
Viktor Hovland What's In The Bag?
We take a look inside the bag of the Norwegian professional
By Sam Tremlett •
-
Francesco Molinari What’s In The Bag?
We take a look at the gear Francesco Molinari uses on Tour.
By Sam Tremlett •
-
Hideki Matsuyama What's In The Bag?
We take a look at the equipment used by Hideki Matsuyama
By Sam Tremlett •
-
Rory McIlroy What’s In The Bag?
See the clubs Rory McIlroy currently has in the bag
By Sam Tremlett •
-
Matt Fitzpatrick What’s In The Bag?
Matt Fitzpatrick is a free agent in terms of golf equipment, what gear does he use?
By Sam Tremlett •
-
Arccos Appoints Lou Stagner As Data Insights Lead
The 'golf stats pro' will be helping Arccos take its insights to the next level.
By Dan Parker •