Joachim B Hansen What's In The Bag?

After several years of bouncing between the Sunshine Tour and the Challenge Tour, Joachim B Hansen finally got into the winners circle on the European Tour in 2020 thanks to four sublime rounds in the 60's at Randpark Golf Club during the Joburg Open.

He then got his second just less than a year later at the Aviv Dubai Championship.

Below we have taken a look inside the bag of the Danish professional.

Hansen uses a full set of Titleist golf clubs at the moment, starting with the Titleist TSi3 driver with 10 degrees of loft.

From there he then uses two Titleist TSi2 fairway woods which have 15 and 18 degrees of loft.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In terms of irons Hansen uses two different models at the moment. His four-iron is a Titleist T100 whilst the rest of them from five-iron down to nine-iron are Titleist 620 CB's.

Like most Titleist staff players Hansen then uses a full set of Vokey SM8 wedges. He carries four with 46, 50, 54 and 58 degrees of loft.

His final club in the bag is a Scotty Cameron Proto T-6 STR which is a centre-shafted design as you can see above. Another player who used this putter until recently was Sungjae Im.

Hansen also uses a Titleist Pro V1x golf ball.

Driver: Titleist TSi3, 10 degrees with Fujikura Atmos Tour Spec Blue 6 X shaft

Fairway Wood: Titleist TSi2, 15 degrees with Mitsubishi Tensei AV 75 TX shaft

Fairway Wood: Titleist TSi2, 18 degrees with Mitsubishi Tensei AV 75 TX shaft

Irons: Titleist T100 (4), Titleist 620 CB (5-9) all fitted with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8 (46, 50, 54, 58 degrees) all fitted with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron Proto T-6 STR

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x