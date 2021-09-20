We take a look inside the bag of Jin Young Ko.

Jin Young Ko What’s In The Bag?

Despite only being 26 years old, South Korean professional Jin Young Ko has had an incredibly fast start to her career in the women’s game. At the time of writing she has won 2 Majors both of which came in 2019 (ANA Inspiration & The Evian Championship), seven more LPGA Tour events, and 11 other wins on the LPGA of Korea Tour.

But what clubs does she put into her bag at the moment? Below we have taken a look.

Interestingly, Ko insists on having a lot of freedom in her bag setup, acknowledging that the clubs she chooses must fit her not just from mental and physical perspectives, but also in terms of technical results.

Ko starts with a Titleist TSi3 driver before transitioning down into two Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero fairway woods.

She then uses a Titleist TSi2 hybrid with 23 degrees of loft.

Shifting to the irons Ko uses a full set of Bridgestone irons but we are not sure of the exact model at the moment. They look to be some kind of prototype and they are all fitted with Steelfiber proto shafts

The next brand makes an appearance in her wedge setup. All three of her wedges are Ping Glide Forged models with 50, 52 and 60 degrees of loft.

Her last club in the bag has changed in 2021 from a TaylorMade Spider X, to a Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5.5.

Finally Ko uses a Titleist Pro V1 golf ball.

