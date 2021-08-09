Grant Forrest What’s In The Bag?

We take a look inside the bag of European Tour winner Grant Forrest.

After turning professional back in 2016, Scottish golfer Grant Forrest finally got his 1st professional win in 2021 at the Hero Open.

Hosted at Fairmont St Andrews, Forrest was able to shoot 62-66 over the weekend, including two birdies at the final two holes, to win by one stroke.

Let’s take a look inside his bag shall we?

Well Forrest appears to have an equipment contract with Titleist as all of his clubs are made by the brand.

He starts with a Titleist TSi3 driver and three-wood, which have nine and 15 degrees of loft respectively. Both are also fitted with Graphite Design Tour AD VR shafts.

Moving to the irons he has put in a brand new T200 2-iron to go along with his set of Titleist 620 MB’s. That set goes from four-iron down to nine-iron.

Instead of an MB pitching wedge Forrest uses a Titleist vokey SM8 model with 46 degrees of loft. He then carries three more SM8’s with 50, 54 and 60 degrees of loft.

His final club in the bag is a Scotty Cameron Tour Rat 1 putter.

The Tour Rat line also known as R&D Concept, features heavy face milling and adjustable sole weights, and is an extremely popular choice on all Tours around the world.

He also uses a Titleist Pro V1 golf ball.

Driver: Titleist TSi3, (9° loft), fitted with Graphite Design Tour AD VR shaft.

3-wood: Titleist TSi3, (15° loft), fitted with Graphite Design Tour AD VR shaft.

Irons: Titleist T200 (2-iron) and Titleist 620 MB (4-iron to 9-iron), with True Temper Project X LZ shafts.

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (46°, 50°, 54° & 60-10 S Grind), with True Temper Project X LZ shafts.

Putter: Scotty Cameron Tour Rat 1.

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

