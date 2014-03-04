Golfboo.com revamped for 2014

GolfBoo.com/en/ - the world's first all-in-one golf-specific search engine and interactive community - has undergone a series of changes designed to improve the service.

The website now offers quicker access to the web's best-value golf experiences and an upgraded booking process designed to make things easier for the consumer.

Golfboo.com has more than 6,500 golf packages available from 65 different tour operators, ranging from last-minute local rounds to expansive once-in-a-lifetime golf holidays.

The key features of the update are the new tee-time booking and real-time price comparison functions, which gives users a live view of the best times to play more than 7,000 courses across Europe.

All golfers have to do is input a schedule and budget and Golfboo.com will do the rest.

"As golfing enthusiasts, our mission from day one was to make searching for your desired golf a seamless and enjoyable process - and the latest advancements have certainly taken Golfboo to the next level," said Fabio Peral, Golfboo's Co-Founder.

"Your next round of golf or holiday should start from the moment you turn on your computer, tablet or smartphone and click on www.golfboo.com/en/.

"With a huge number of golf packages available, together with our real-time price comparison function, Golfboo really is your one-stop shop for golf."

The updated Golfboo.com also features in excess of 125,000 course reviews, more than 200,000 hotel options, comments on real-life experiences and photos uploaded from fellow golfers.

