The new FootJoy HyperFlex shoe unveiled today features an all-new BOA lacing system and outsole design to provide a better fit and comfort on the course

FootJoy HyperFlex Shoe Unveiled

FootJoy is looking to continue its dominance in the golf shoe market with the launch of HyperFlex, a shoe tuned specifically for golf thanks to a new BOA lacing system and outsole design.

The original FJ HyperFlex was launched in 2015 and boasted an athletic-inspired styling and materials. This remains the case on this latest iteration with two of the four new styles available feature an all-new Wrapid BOA Fit System. 2021 FootJoy HyperFlex Shoe Review This asymmetrical configuration ensures a precision fit with a reduction in pressure on the top of the foot that enables the shoe to move with you, wrapping your foot in complete comfort while providing powerful support through the swing.

The all-new OptiFlex outsole features dual flex grooves that flex naturally with your foot for comfort as well as a thin, semi-rigid TPU flex plate that promotes multidirectional flexure and traction where you need it in the golf swing. Pulsar LP cleats by Softspikes ensure maximum grip is created.

For walking comfort there is FJ’s StratoFoam, which first featured on the recently-released Stratos shoe, that provides optimal support and comfort in any conditions.

The midsole design provides the perfect blend of cushioning which helps absorb shock while maximising energy return to reduce foot fatigue.

The shoe is built on a Laser Sport Last, which creates a full rounded toe character, standard fit across the forefoot and instep, with a slightly narrow heel.

The upper on HyperFlex is made from a mesh with Hot Melt yarns for enhanced structure and support and comes with a one-year waterproof warranty.

“When you take the first steps in HyperFlex, you’ll notice that the shoe moves in unison with the foot,” Chris Tobias, Vice President of FootJoy Footwear, told GM. “This new outsole technology is designed to mimic the natural flexure of the foot, so not only are you getting a great walking shoe, but a shoe that will maximise the ground force throughout every movement in the golf swing.”

The new FootJoy HyperFlex golf shoe comes in four colours: grey/red and black in BOA and blue/white and grey/blue in laced. They go on sale February first with an RRP of £129.99 in laced and £149.99 in BOA.