FootJoy 2019 Spikeless Shoes Revealed

FootJoy has unveiled its biggest spikeless shoe range to date, catering for every taste in style and performance

FootJoy has unveiled its spikeless shoe range for the 2019 season, set to offer comfort, off-course versatility and performance in abundance.

The Pro/SL (below, £150) continues its momentum as the #1 Shoe in Golf, with more golfers choosing it over any other shoe in golf. FJ has recently updated the market-leading model with a new upper and five new colour combinations.

Pro/SL combines a soft, comfortable, waterproof leather upper with a midsole/outsole system that features three distinct layers for comfort, perimeter stability and superb traction in all conditions.

Following Pro/SL’s success since launching two years ago, FootJoy have made the shoe available and customisable for everyone; with the launch of Pro/SL women, juniors and it is now available on FootJoy’s MyJoy’s platform; allowing all golfers to design their own personalised unique version of the Pro/SL.

Grabbing a lot of the attention too will be the eye-catching FJ Flex (above, £80). This shoe introduces the Versa- Trax traction system for exceptional on-course golf performance. A lightweight mesh upper and ultra-cushioned FineTunedFoam (FTF) FitBed delivers all-day comfort and maximum breathability. It comes in three colours.

FJ’s SuperLites XP (above, £100) are the perfect summer shoe; light, flexible and fully waterproof, offering protection from morning dew and unexpected rain in Britain’s summer. This spikeless offering provides a comfortable fit and added durability for golfers with turf gripping traction to ensure a slip free round. They also come with a one-year waterproof guarantee.

For golfers seeking a more traditional look, there's the waterproof Golf Casual (above, £115), which features soft molded rubber traction elements for grip and a lightweight PU Fit-Bed for soft underfoot cushioning and heel support.

Completing the range for men is the Arc SL (above, £100), which was launched last year and features an advanced cushioned midsole, waterproof leather uppers and comes in three colours.

For women, alongside the all-new Women’s Pro/SL sits updated versions of FJ Leisure Slip On (above, £95) and enJoy. The new FJ Leisure Slip On offers athletic styling, lightweight spikeless versatility and waterproof comfort, breathability, and durability.

The updated FJ enJoy is ultra-lightweight, machine washable and available in two colourways.

