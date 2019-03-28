FootJoy 2019 Spikeless Shoes Revealed
FootJoy has revealed its eye-catching spikeless shoes for 2019
By Joel Tadman published
FootJoy has unveiled its biggest spikeless shoe range to date, catering for every taste in style and performance
FootJoy has unveiled its spikeless shoe range for the 2019 season, set to offer comfort, off-course versatility and performance in abundance.
The Pro/SL (below, £150) continues its momentum as the #1 Shoe in Golf, with more golfers choosing it over any other shoe in golf. FJ has recently updated the market-leading model with a new upper and five new colour combinations.
Pro/SL combines a soft, comfortable, waterproof leather upper with a midsole/outsole system that features three distinct layers for comfort, perimeter stability and superb traction in all conditions.
Following Pro/SL’s success since launching two years ago, FootJoy have made the shoe available and customisable for everyone; with the launch of Pro/SL women, juniors and it is now available on FootJoy’s MyJoy’s platform; allowing all golfers to design their own personalised unique version of the Pro/SL.
Grabbing a lot of the attention too will be the eye-catching FJ Flex (above, £80). This shoe introduces the Versa- Trax traction system for exceptional on-course golf performance. A lightweight mesh upper and ultra-cushioned FineTunedFoam (FTF) FitBed delivers all-day comfort and maximum breathability. It comes in three colours.
FJ’s SuperLites XP (above, £100) are the perfect summer shoe; light, flexible and fully waterproof, offering protection from morning dew and unexpected rain in Britain’s summer. This spikeless offering provides a comfortable fit and added durability for golfers with turf gripping traction to ensure a slip free round. They also come with a one-year waterproof guarantee.
For golfers seeking a more traditional look, there's the waterproof Golf Casual (above, £115), which features soft molded rubber traction elements for grip and a lightweight PU Fit-Bed for soft underfoot cushioning and heel support.
Completing the range for men is the Arc SL (above, £100), which was launched last year and features an advanced cushioned midsole, waterproof leather uppers and comes in three colours.
For women, alongside the all-new Women’s Pro/SL sits updated versions of FJ Leisure Slip On (above, £95) and enJoy. The new FJ Leisure Slip On offers athletic styling, lightweight spikeless versatility and waterproof comfort, breathability, and durability.
The updated FJ enJoy is ultra-lightweight, machine washable and available in two colourways.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf.
During these enjoyable years he has had some money-can't-buy experiences, like interviewing Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy one-on-one and covering the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 87 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 4.7.
