The brand's new V-Series combines six head shapes with four different neck options to help golfers get the best putter for them

Evnroll V-Series Putters Unveiled

Evnroll has unveiled its new V-Series of putters, with V standing for ‘versatile’, featuring six of the brand’s most distinctive head shapes, each with a choice of four different hosel options.

Evnroll says it has developed a highly sophisticated fitting programme using a Quintic Ball Roll camera-based putting analysis system and a variety of different head weights married with different grip weights, and shaft options.

After thousands of fittings, the brand has determined that golfers can significantly improve their putting by simply having a putter with the correct hosel to create optimised offset, toe hang and visual setup behind the ball at address.

Armed with this knowledge, Evnroll has created the V-Series to offer golfers their preferred hosel on their preferred Evnroll head design in order to customise toe hang to match their stroke arc.

The four hosel options are short and long slant and short and long plumber necks.

The flagship model in the new V-Series line is the ER11V (below), a high MOI mallet offering forgiveness and stability together with a clean, compact look.

The frontal body portion of the putter is made from black anodized 6061 aluminum and features a ball-sized griping cavity directly behind the hitting area that positions the putter’s mass outward and back for extremely high MOI.

The 303 stainless steel weights are positioned to the extreme rearward outer edges to further enhance MOI.

Other head shapes include The ER1V, a classic heel-toe weighted flange blade and the ER2V, a shorter, wider heel-toe weighted flange blade.

The ER5V is a winged mallet with a hatched out centre section.

ER7V is a rear perimeter weighted full mallet while ER8V is a classic midsized players’ mallet.

Evnroll has also unveiled its new ‘Midlock’ concept, which is hoped to simplify the Armlock method for amateurs.

Armlock has been popular on tour but it has been hard to mass-produce due to issues around costs and custom fittings.

The new Midlock concept is said to make ‘Armlock easy’ for golfers thanks to a new patented grip design combined with a long slant neck hosel

The new grip features the deepest pistol dimension allowed by the USGA.

By positioning the grip sideways, the deep pistol pushes the shaft angle away from the mid-forearm reducing the typical 9 degrees of loft in an Armlock putter to just 4 degrees; similar to a simple forward press.

This comfortable setup allows for an effortless one-piece putting stroke with no moving parts, Evnroll says.

The the new Midlock putters are 6″ inches longer than the length required for a conventional setup, with the 6″ extra pistol section extending above the hands.

So for example, if you use a 34” putter then you would use a 40” Midlock putter.

Midlock is available in four Evnroll models – one blade (ER2), two mallets (ER5 and ER8), and one MOI design – the ER11 mallet.

Each Midlock putter comes with black shaft and paint fill as well as the long slant neck hosel and Midlock grip.

The new V-Series and Midlock putters will be available from March with prices from £369 to £399 depending on head and grip choice.