The next generation features on the Arccos Caddie platform will give players even more accurate analytics.

Arccos Golf Releases Smart Club Distances & Putt Data Tracking

Arccos – the pioneers of big data and artificial intelligence for golf – has announced new features on its Arccos Caddie platform that includes a next-generation Smart Club distances algorithm and enhanced putt data tracking.

The update also includes a first-of-its-kid weather and location scenarios tool too.

Developed by Arccos’ leading team of data scientists, architects and engineers, the latest Smart Club Distances machine learning algorithm takes accuracy to a new level by providing a precise estimation of how far a player hits a well-struck shot with each club in their bag.

Mishits, exceptionally long shots, and recovery efforts are now automatically identified and eliminated from the calculations, which helps to fuel Arccos’ A.I. caddie club recommendations.

Golfers can now filter the total number of shots included by the algorithms at any given time to facilitate analysis of any recent changes in their swing, equipment or other game aspects.

Further extending the value of Smart Club Distances is the weather and location scenarios tool.

This graphically intuitive feature allows Arccos members to easily select from a wide range of weather conditions and altitudes, then using machine learning to assess the impact of these adjustments across the Smart Distance of every club in that player’s bag.

Significant enhancements to Arccos functionality on the greens are being added at the same time.

These include the addition of second and third putt distance tracking for even more accurate putting Stroke Gained analytics, a green grid view toggle and the ability to enable walking path tracking for better post-round identification of pin and putt locations.

