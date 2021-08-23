We take a look at the gear used by three-time Major winner Anna Nordqvist.

Anna Nordqvist What’s In The Bag?

Anna Nordqvist has had nine LPGA Tour titles, three of which came in Majors.

Her very first LPGA title came in 2009 at the McDonald’s LPGA Championship and she had to wait eight years to get her second Major win at the Evian Championship.

Her third Major win, and next win of any kind, came nearly four years later at the AIG Women’s British Open where a weekend of 65-69 managed to secure a one-stroke victory at Carnoustie.

Below we have taken a look at what equipment she uses.

We are unsure if Nordqvist has an equipment contract with any brand right now but given the number of Titleist clubs in her bag it does seem likely she has an agreement with the manufacturer.

She starts with a Titleist TSi3 driver and TSi2 three-wood which have 10 and 15 degrees of loft respectively.

Moving down the bag she then has two PXG 0317 X GEN2 hybrids with 19 and 22 degrees of loft. Both are fitted with Graphite Design Tour shafts.

Moving into the irons Nordqvist has recently put a new set of the 2021 Titleist T100 irons in the bag. They go from five-iron down to pitching wedge.

The Swede opts for a three wedge setup at the moment. All of them are Titleist Vokey SM8’s and they have 50, 54 and 58 degrees of loft.

Her final club in the bag is a Swag Handsome Too putter and she also uses a Titleist Pro V1x golf ball.

Swag also produces her very funky golf bag as well as you can see below.

Driver: Titleist TSi3 (10 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Red 60 S shaft

3-wood: Titleist TSi2 (15 degrees) with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 6 S shaft

Hybrids: PXG 0317 X GEN2 (19, 22 degrees) with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 75 S shafts

Irons: Titleist T100 (2021) (5-PW) all with UST Mamiya Recoil 95 F4 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50-12F, 54-10S, 58-08M) all with Nippon NS Pro Modus3 Tour 105 S shafts

Putter: Swag Handsome Too

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

