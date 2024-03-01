Who Are The LPGA Players That Have Won Consecutive Weeks On Tour?

Let’s face it, for most of us it’s hard enough keeping our game together for 18 holes, yet professional players have to play four good consecutive rounds week in week out to give themselves any chance of being in the winner’s circle. It’s emotionally exhausting and this is the reason why many players who win will often choose not to compete the following week, but there are exceptions.

Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit is the latest player to win back-to-back titles, winning the Aramco Saudi Ladies International on the Ladies European Tour by an incredible seven shots followed by a one-shot victory at the Honda LPGA Thailand.

In 2023, Frenchwoman Celine Boutier won the Amundi Evian Championship followed by the Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open to become the first woman since another Thai player, Ariya Jutanugarn in 2016, to win a Major and the next tournament straight after.

Former World No1 Jin Young Ko from South Korea won 5 LPGA titles in 2021 including back-to-back victories at the Cognizant Founders Cup and BMW Ladies Championship.

Success breeds confidence, and although it is still uncommon, several female players have followed up a tournament win with a Major title, including Dame Laura Davies, Lorena Ochoa, Jiyai Shin, Inbee Park and Lydia Ko.

In 2013 Suzann Pettersen won the Safeway Classic and then the Evian Championship, and while they were consecutive tournaments, there was a two-week gap. It comes as no surprise that Annika Sorenstam holds the record, having achieved the feat on four different occasions, and twice in 2005.

LPGA Golfers Who Won On Tour The Week Before Winning A Major