Where Can I Buy The PXG 0311 Black Ops Driver… And How Much Does It Cost?
From release dates to prices, here's everything you need to know about the new 0311 Black Ops drivers from PXG
PXG produces an array of different driver models and for 2024 it has introduced the 0311 Black Ops driver range, which has been released to the public in the early part of 2024.
The brand is used by a number of players on Tour and, with the 0311 Black Ops and 0311 Black Ops Tour-1 coming to the market alongside the Gen6 drivers, there should be a head type for every kind of player. As the brand turns a decade old in 2024, we take a look at how you can get hold of its latest hardware as well as the full details on the technology.
WATCH: The technology explained on the new PXG Black Ops drivers
WHAT TO EXPECT FROM THE PXG 0311 BLACK OPS DRIVER
Back in November 2023, the USGA added three new PXG drivers to its List of Conforming Driver Heads - 0311 Black Ops, 0311 Black Ops Tour-1 and Black Ops Tour-3. Now in the early part of January, the Black Ops and Black Ops Tour-1 are set to hit our shelves.
The drivers benefit from a new face material and optimized face design to help aid high launch and low spin as well as ball speed. There is also a composite construction design to help aid forgiveness or, as PXG put it, to 'push mass to the perimeter'.
There are two models on sale to the public currently, with the standard Black Ops and Tour-1 already available. You may be wondering what are the key differences? As the name suggests, one is more suited for the better player in the Tour-1, whilst the other allows for more adaptability and playability for the masses in the standard Black Ops driver.
The Tour-1 was developed based on feedback from PXG's Tour players, hence why it has a smaller profile at address as well as a taller face height and lower spin than the standard Black Ops. PXG have created lower spin by shifting the centre of gravity low and forward, with the default setting including a heavy weight at the back.
In the case of the standard Black Ops, you get a larger head and profile, with it being deeper back to front. This helps create a more confidence-inspiring look at address and, with the inclusion of multiple different weights, you can play around with the set-up to suit your specifications.
HOW MUCH DOES THE PXG 0311 BLACK OPS DRIVER COST?
Released to the public already, the standard Black Ops driver will cost $599.99 in the US and £549 in the UK, whilst the Tour-1 version will set you back $649 in the US and £599 in the UK. This puts it around the same price as the Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke driver and TaylorMade Qi10.
WHERE CAN I BUY THE 0311 BLACK OPS DRIVER?
Like previous years, various retailers will be selling the PXG Black Ops range, including the likes of PGA Tour Superstore in the US and Scottsdale Golf or Clubhouse Golf in the UK. Along with these retailers, the drivers will also be available to buy direct from PXG's official UK website and PXG US website.
WHAT IS THE STOCK SHAFT IN THE 0311 BLACK OPS DRIVER?
Like other PXG models on their site, the stock shaft will vary depending on your swing speed and specifications. Looking at other 0311 drivers, it offers well over 10+ options of shaft and flexes, these include the likes of the Project X Riptide CB 60 5.5, Aldila Rogue Elite Blue and Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Blue.
FAQs
WHEN WILL THE PXG 0311 BLACK OPS DRIVERS BE RELEASED?
The PXG is already on sale to the public and can be purchased via the PXG website, as well as from various retailers.
HOW MUCH WILL THE PXG 0311 BLACK OPS DRIVERS COST?
The standard Black Ops driver will cost $599.99 in the US and £549 in the UK, whilst the Tour-1 version will set you back $649 in the US and £599 in the UK.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
