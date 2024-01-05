Where Can I Buy The Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Driver… And How Much Does It Cost?

At the start of 2024, multiple manufacturers release new equipment to the market and Callaway has gone first in unveiling its Paradym Ai Smoke drivers, which feature an all-new Ai Smart Face, which the brand claims is the 'most sophisticated driver face' in Callaway's decorated history.

Like previous models, including the Paradym and Rogue ST range, there are a number of different Paradym Ai Smoke drivers that will suit various levels of playing styles and below, we have explained just how you can get your hands on the brand-new model, which has a pre-sale date of 12th January and an at-retail date of 26th January.

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM THE CALLAWAY PARADYM Ai SMOKE DRIVERS

The different variations of the Paradym Ai Smoke drivers are the Max, Max D, Max Fast and the Triple Diamond. All feature the new Ai Smart Face and all have been produced with real player data and advanced machine learning to create a series of sweet spots all over the face.

Callaway claims that the adjustable perimeter weighting delivers up to 19 yards of shot shape correction on the models where it features and, in all four of the Paradym Ai Smoke drivers, you get a 360° Carbon Chassis which has been refined to promote improved weight distribution. Like we see in the best Callaway drivers, the chassis is designed to improve launch and increase forgiveness, with this latest iteration tipping the scales 15 percent lighter than on Paradym.

HOW MUCH DOES THE CALLAWAY PARADYM Ai SMOKE DRIVER COST?

In terms of pricing, the Paradym Ai Smoke will have a recommended retail price of $599 or £569. This will likely be right at the top end of the driver price spectrum in 2024 and, along with the driver, you can also grab the fairway woods, hybrids and irons if you want to complete the set.

WHERE CAN I BUY THE PARADYM Ai SMOKE DRIVER?

Like previous years, various retailers will be selling the Paradym Ai Smoke, including the likes of PGA Tour Superstore in the US and Scottsdale Golf or Clubhouse Golf in the UK. Along with these retailers, the drivers will also be available to buy direct from Callaway's official website.

WHAT IS THE STOCK SHAFT IN THE PARADYM Ai SMOKE DRIVER?

There are a number of stock shafts available with the Paradym Ai Smoke drivers, which also feature in various flexes. The MCA Tensei AV Blue and Project X Cypher 2.0 are just some of the options and, along with the different shafts, you can also grab the Ai Smoke in different degrees of loft from 8-12° depending on the model.

FAQs

Although the Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke isn't on sale just yet, you can currently grab its predecessor, the Callaway Paradym, at a reduced rate. We were extremely impressed with it in our testing and thought it balanced power with forgiveness superbly.