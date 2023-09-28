When Was The Last Time The US Won The Ryder Cup In Europe?

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When Jon Rahm was asked whether Europe’s 30-year unbeaten Ryder Cup record on home soil provided motivation for them to extend the run, the Spaniard said it was “a big deal” and that Europe wants to “stretch the streak as much as possible”.

This stretch is going to come to an end at some point, but Rahm and his European teammates will be desperate to ensure that it doesn’t happen in Rome. “Hopefully we can get into the 30s of years of Europe being undefeated here at home,” he added.

The American camp, especially US captain Zach Johnson, are no doubt sick to the back teeth of being reminded about the three-decade wait for a victory in Europe. If ever any extra motivation was needed, it’s surely comes with every question about the 30 years of hurt.

America’s last success in Europe came at The Belfry in 1993. Tiger Woods was still at school. It was the first year of the Clinton Administration, the third of four straight Super Bowl losses for the Buffalo Bills and a time when the first “Jurassic Park” was breaking box office records.

That sounds like quite a while ago, right? To emphasise how long ago that was, five members of the 2023 US Ryder Cup team were yet to be born.

USA takes control of the Ryder Cup at The Belfry in 1993 (Image credit: Getty Images)

This was the year when Tom Watson skippered his American side to a 15-13 victory over Bernard Gallacher’s men. Trailing by a point heading into Sunday’s singles, the US recorded six wins and three ties to pull off a narrow victory.

Since 1993, the Ryder Cup has been held in Europe six times – and these results don’t make for pleasant reading for US fans, many of whom already know how things have played out in Europe over the last three decades only too well.

RYDER CUP RESULTS IN EUROPE SINCE 1993

1997, Europe 14½-13½ United States, Valderrama, Spain

14½-13½ United States, Valderrama, Spain 2002, Europe 15½-12½ United States, The Belfry, England

15½-12½ United States, The Belfry, England 2006, Europe 18½- 9½ United States, K Club, Ireland

18½- 9½ United States, K Club, Ireland 2010, Europe 14½-13½ United States, Celtic Manor, Wales

14½-13½ United States, Celtic Manor, Wales 2014, Europe 16½-11½ United States, Gleneagles, Scotland

16½-11½ United States, Gleneagles, Scotland 2018, Europe 17½-10 ½ United States, Le Golf National, France

Back to 1993, when Team USA did have a lot to celebrate, there were two huge moments towards the end of the contest. Davis Love III turned the tide against Italy’s Costantino Rocca, winning the final two holes to turn a 1-down deficit into a 1-up win.

Then Azinger, the 1993 PGA champion, bounced back against Nick Faldo, halving the match despite the Englishman making just the second ace ever in the Ryder Cup on the 14th hole.

When 51-year-old Ray Floyd took out Jose Maria Olazabal, winning 2-up after the Spaniard made a mess of his drive on the 18th hole, it was all over. Good times (for Team USA).