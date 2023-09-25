Will Tiger Woods Be At The Ryder Cup?

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The US Ryder Cup team is preparing to take on the challenge of winning the match in Europe for the first time in 30 years. However, one big name who won’t be in Italy offering his expertise is Tiger Woods.

The 47-year-old has appeared for the US Ryder Cup team eight times, most recently in the defeat in France in 2018, where he was also a vice captain.

Woods was also a playing captain in the US in the 2019 Presidents Cup, and, with that experience, had been earmarked for a role in the 2023 Ryder Cup by Johnson as long ago as last October, when he declared he would be part of Team USA “in some capacity.”

However, time out after ankle surgery put paid to any slim hopes he had of a playing appearance, while he wasn’t named among Johnson’s five vice captains.

Now, the Team USA captain has confirmed Woods won’t be making an appearance in Italy to assist the cause, telling the media at Marco Simone: "No, Tiger will not be joining us in Italy. He's got a lot on his plate.“

Zach Johnson and Tiger Woods represented the US in the 2019 Presidents Cup in Melbourne (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even with Woods’ absence from competitive action since limping out of April’s Masters, he certainly has stayed busy, including an appearance on the bag for son Charlie in his latest win, his involvement in the upcoming made-for-prime-time TV competition TGL and his appointment to the role of Player Director on the PGA Tour Policy Board.

Despite the 15-time Major winner's lack of direct involvement, though, Johnson said he had been in contact with the leadership and the players, albeit to largely offer words of encouragement.

He continued: “As far as conferring with him, communicating with him, I mean, we have up to this point, and he is one of - he understands that now that our feet are on the ground, it's probably kind of best that we navigate this ourselves.

“At this point, it's more encouragement on his side, whether he's texting the guys or texting the vice captains and captains, he's there to encourage because he's very invested in what we do year-in and year-out with Team USA, and that has never ceased and I'm grateful for that.”

“I mean, he's the best player of our generation. Thankfully he's an American. We are going to utilize his knowledge and his wisdom and his candor and his passion the best we can.”

Johnson also suggested that, so close to the match, he would rather keep conversations between those within his inner circle. He explained: “When it comes to the week of the tournament if you're not in on it and inside the team room, inside the ropes, shoulder-to-shoulder with these guys, it's not fair to ask him questions.

"It's probably - he can give us insights, don't get me wrong. At the same time, I don't know if that's proper and I think he would understand completely."

'This Is A New Team With A New Opportunity'

Max Burns and Sam Homa are two of rookies in the 12-player US team (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even without Woods, Johnson is confident those involved in the Team USA challenge - which includes rookies Max Homa and Sam Burns - have enough to retain the trophy, although he acknowledged it wouldn’t be easy.

He said: “Well, I mean, it's difficult. It's hard to win outside of your comfort zone. It's hard to win against a team that's always been very, very formidable. It's really just that simple."

“The European teams have been very stout, very good, very deep, and this year is no different. It's just difficult. I know what history says. I'm very aware of that. But at the same time I can speak confidently, and talking to my team, these guys are ready and want to embrace that difficulty and want to just look at this as a great opportunity.

"The teams of the past are teams of the past. This is a new team with a new opportunity.”