How Far Does Lexi Thompson Hit Her Driver?

Lexi Thompson's driving distance is one of the biggest strengths of her game with each drive averaging around 275 yards. Compare this to the average drive of a handicap golfer in the women's game, it's almost 100 yards more.

After turning pro at the tender age of 15, in 2011 aged 16, she became the then youngest ever winner of the Navistar LPGA Classic, ranking 11th that year in the average driving distance rankings with 271.4 yards.

Since 2012, with an average driving distance over 270 yards, Lexi has ranked inside the top-10 on the distance charts, including multiple seasons at No 2.

In 2015 her average driving distance dipped slightly to 267.64 yards, but the following year she gained 10 yards, driving 277.40.

Lexi's longest hitting year was 2021, when she averaged 278.35 yards off the tee to rank 4th on the LPGA Tour. It was Dutch golfer Anne van Dam who topped the rankings in 2021 with a whopping 290.82 yards and this is the the longest average driving distance to lead the LPGA Tour so far.

When comparing Lexi’s driving distance to her male counterparts, at last month’s PGA Tour’s Shriner’s Children’s Open, she averaged a 301 yard driving distance, which ranked her at 116th in the field. However, she did rank inside the top 20 for driving accuracy which gave her an 81st strokes gained off-the-tee ranking.

With a current average LPGA Tour driving distance of 271.42 yards, Lexi is sitting just outside the top 10 in the 2023 ranking list.

Lexi Thompson's Average Driving Distance

2012 - 271.91

2013 - 271.11

2014 - 270.67

2015 - 267.64

2016 - 277.40

2017 - 273.79

2018 - 272.57

2019 - 275.96

2020 - 270.20

2021 - 278.35

2022 - 272.84

What Is Lexi Thompson's Ball Speed?

With an average swing speed of just over 100mph, Lexi Thompson produces a ball speed of around 150mph, one of the highest on the LPGA Tour.

To put this in context, the average swing speed of a female 15 handicapper is 79mph with a ball speed of 111mph. For a 5 handicapper, the average swing speed is 90mph with a ball speed of 125mph.