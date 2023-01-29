What Is Harry Higgs' Net Worth?

Harry Higgs is one of the most popular characters on the PGA Tour, with the American regularly appearing in the top 125 of the FedEx Cup playoffs. Although he hasn't claimed a win on the PGA Tour, he has still had a number of successes.

A fan favourite, Higgs (opens in new tab) has had some decent results in an array of big events and, despite not winning on the big circuit, he has claimed victory on the Korn Ferry Tour. Here, we take a look at the American's net worth.

Higgs in 2018 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Beginning with Higgs' (opens in new tab) career prize money, the American currently sits at around the $4.5 - $5 million mark. His best season to date came during 2020-21, as he picked up $1.8 million in 28 tournaments.

That year included a runner-up finish at the Safeway Open, as well as a T4 finish at the PGA Championship, his best ever placing at a Major. The result earned him around $500,000, with the runner-up spot at the Safeway Open securing his biggest payday of $720,000.

The following year, Higgs (opens in new tab) made $834,000, with only one top 10 finish meaning he landed outside the top 125 of the FedEx Cup; this was the first time he hadn't made it into the playoffs since 2019.

Higgs during the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Regarding sponsorship, the American has a mixture of partners. We believe his longest sponsor is TaylorMade, with Higgs using a full bag of their clubs (opens in new tab), as well as the TP5x golf ball. He also has a TaylorMade staff bag.

Along with TaylorMade, Higgs announced that he had signed a multi-year deal with Dude Wipes. You can probably guess what they produce... Speaking about the partnership, Higgs stated: "I’m so pumped to be a part of the Dude Wipes team! I pride myself on fun and authenticity, two attributes which Dude Wipes also exhibit. We’re going to have a ton of fun together helping golfers all across the country to keep it fresh!"

Higgs is also sponsored by Paradox, a conversational recruiting platform who also sponsor the likes of Lydia Ko and Rose Zhang. There is also Stifel, a global wealth management and investment banking company. The sponsorship details are unknown, but both brands have been with Higgs for a few years now.