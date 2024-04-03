What Is Augusta National's Yardage Difference Between ANWA And The Masters?

Less than a week before the Masters commences, the world’s top 30 female amateur players will tackle the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur (ANWA) on Augusta's exclusive course. But how does the course yardage compare between these two prestigious events?

A hole-by-hole yardage comparison is below, but the Masters layout stretches almost 1,200 yards longer at 7,555 yards than the yardage for ANWA at 6,365.

On the LPGA Tour, courses typically average around 6,400 yards in length, although often slightly longer at Major championship venues. For example, the yardage for the course at the forthcoming Chevron Championship, the first women’s Major of the year, at The Club at Carlton Woods in Texas, is 7,368 yards.

There are some relatively minor differences in yardage on some holes between the ANWA and the Masters. For instance, the par-4 3rd at ANWA measures 340 yards, compared to 350 yards at the Masters, while the par-4 10th at ANWA spans 450 yards and 495 yards at the Masters. 

Whether playing the course as a male or female, Augusta National's length can sometimes be irrelevant. The course is renowned for its abundance of sidehill lies, demanding pinpoint accuracy, especially on approach shots to the treacherous greens, to give players a chance, at the very least, of making a two-putt.

Consider Amen Corner, where there's just a 10-yard difference on the signature par-3 12th hole: 145 yards at ANWA and 155 yards at the Masters. With hazards surrounding the green, this is a testament to the importance of accuracy.

Notable past winners, such as Jennifer Kupcho and Rose Zhang, have made their mark. Both turned professional soon after winning the ANWA and have achieved success on the LPGA Tour. Kupcho's victory in the inaugural ANWA in 2019, highlighted by playing the last six holes 5-under-par, remains an incredible feat on such a testing golf course.

Augusta National ANWA Yardages

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Hole ParYards
14365
25515
34340
43170
54400
63165
74330
85480
94395
104450
114400
123145
135455
144380
155475
163145
174370
184385

Augusta National Masters Yardages

Swipe to scroll horizontally
HoleParYards
14445
25585
34350
43240
54495
63180
74450
85570
94460
104495
114520
123155
135545
144440
155550
163170
174440
184465
