What Is Augusta National's Yardage Difference Between ANWA And The Masters?
Hosted a week apart at Augusta National, we take a look at the difference in hole yardages at ANWA and the Masters
Less than a week before the Masters commences, the world’s top 30 female amateur players will tackle the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur (ANWA) on Augusta's exclusive course. But how does the course yardage compare between these two prestigious events?
A hole-by-hole yardage comparison is below, but the Masters layout stretches almost 1,200 yards longer at 7,555 yards than the yardage for ANWA at 6,365.
On the LPGA Tour, courses typically average around 6,400 yards in length, although often slightly longer at Major championship venues. For example, the yardage for the course at the forthcoming Chevron Championship, the first women’s Major of the year, at The Club at Carlton Woods in Texas, is 7,368 yards.
There are some relatively minor differences in yardage on some holes between the ANWA and the Masters. For instance, the par-4 3rd at ANWA measures 340 yards, compared to 350 yards at the Masters, while the par-4 10th at ANWA spans 450 yards and 495 yards at the Masters.
Whether playing the course as a male or female, Augusta National's length can sometimes be irrelevant. The course is renowned for its abundance of sidehill lies, demanding pinpoint accuracy, especially on approach shots to the treacherous greens, to give players a chance, at the very least, of making a two-putt.
Consider Amen Corner, where there's just a 10-yard difference on the signature par-3 12th hole: 145 yards at ANWA and 155 yards at the Masters. With hazards surrounding the green, this is a testament to the importance of accuracy.
Notable past winners, such as Jennifer Kupcho and Rose Zhang, have made their mark. Both turned professional soon after winning the ANWA and have achieved success on the LPGA Tour. Kupcho's victory in the inaugural ANWA in 2019, highlighted by playing the last six holes 5-under-par, remains an incredible feat on such a testing golf course.
Augusta National ANWA Yardages
|Hole
|Par
|Yards
|1
|4
|365
|2
|5
|515
|3
|4
|340
|4
|3
|170
|5
|4
|400
|6
|3
|165
|7
|4
|330
|8
|5
|480
|9
|4
|395
|10
|4
|450
|11
|4
|400
|12
|3
|145
|13
|5
|455
|14
|4
|380
|15
|5
|475
|16
|3
|145
|17
|4
|370
|18
|4
|385
Augusta National Masters Yardages
|Hole
|Par
|Yards
|1
|4
|445
|2
|5
|585
|3
|4
|350
|4
|3
|240
|5
|4
|495
|6
|3
|180
|7
|4
|450
|8
|5
|570
|9
|4
|460
|10
|4
|495
|11
|4
|520
|12
|3
|155
|13
|5
|545
|14
|4
|440
|15
|5
|550
|16
|3
|170
|17
|4
|440
|18
|4
|465
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and is now the full-time Women's Editor for Golf Monthly. Alison is a respected and leading voice in the women's game, overseeing content that communicates to active golfers from grassroots through to the professional scene, and developing collaborative relationships to widen Golf Monthly's female audience across all platforms to elevate women's golf to a new level. She is a 16-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
