How To Qualify For The Augusta National Women’s Amateur
The Augusta National Women's Amateur is one of the jewels of the women's game, but how do players qualify?
The Augusta National Women's Amateur may have only been around since 2019 but it's already one of the premier events in women's golf.
The ANWA, as it's known as, takes place just before The Masters and sees a field of the best female amateur golfers in the world competing over 54 holes of strokeplay.
The opening two rounds take place at Champions Retreat Golf Club just outside of Augusta, before the top 30 after a cut are rewarded with a trip down Magnolia Lane for the final 18 holes.
As well as joining an exclusive club of winning at Augusta National, the ANWA champion gets into the US Women’s Open and AIG Women’s Open, along with any USGA, R&A and PGA of America amateur events for which they are otherwise eligible.
But how do you qualify for the ANWA?
How do players qualify for the ANWA?
As with The Masters, Augusta National officials hand out special invites for international amateurs they feel will improve the field and showcase the best of the game throughout the world.
There are set criteria though, such as previous winners of the ANWA getting five-year exemptions to return, as long as they retain their amateur status of course.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Reigning Amateur and US Amateur champions qualify along with amateur champions from around the world and the top college and junior champions.
Following that, we turn to the Women's World Amateur Golf Ranking for the top 30 Americans and then the top 30 international players not otherwise qualified who secure their spots.
Qualification criteria for an invite to the ANWA
- Reigning US Women's Amateur Champion
- Reigning Women’s Amateur Champion
- Reigning Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Champion
- Reigning Girls' Amateur Champion
- Reigning US Girls' Junior Champion
- Reigning Girls Junior PGA Champion
- Reigning NCAA Division I Women’s Individual Champion
- Previous ANWA champions of the last five years
- The top 30 Americans from the previous year's final Women's World Amateur Golf Ranking not otherwise qualified
- The top 30 Americans from the previous year's final Women's World Amateur Golf Ranking not otherwise qualified
- Special invitations from the Augusta National Women's Amateur Committee
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Comfortable, Eye-Catching Performance Just Got Cheaper - The adidas Codechaos 25 Drops To Lowest Price We've Ever Seen
This shoe is out less than a year but is already discounted as part of the Amazon Big Spring Sale!
By Conor Keenan Published
-
Quiz! 10 Questions Every Golfer Should Know The Answer To
There are some things every self-respecting golfer might be expected to know. Do you know the answers to all these questions?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Ford Championship Prize Money Payout 2025
It's the second Ford Championship this week on the LPGA Tour, where there's a $2.25m prize pot up for grabs
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Ian Poulter's Son Luke Claims Maiden Collegiate Title
Luke Poulter took the individual title while representing the Florida Gators in the Schenkel Invitational
By Mike Hall Published
-
'Shocked' Mimi Rhodes Claims First LET Victory In Fourth Start After Helpful Swing Change
A winner of the 2023 NCAA D1 Women's Golf Championship and the 2024 Curtis Cup claimed her second pro success at the Women's NSW Open on Sunday
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
College Golf Star Gordon Sargent Left Out Of Vanderbilt Line-Up Months Before Taking Up PGA Tour Card
The Vanderbilt Commodores player will not compete in the Valspar Collegiate after failing to break the top 50 in 2025 so far
By Mike Hall Published
-
Report: Tour Player Features In Three LPGA Events Despite Not Being Qualified As Circuit Takes Action
One of the affected events was the HSBC Women's World Championship
By Mike Hall Published
-
Nelly Korda Reveals Impressive Persimmon Driver Distance... And It's Further Than Most Golfers Average Off The Tee
The World No.1 hit an old-school persimmon driver over 267 yards in practice for next week's Ford Championship
By Elliott Heath Published
-
After Nelly Korda And Charley Hull Called Out Slow Play, The LPGA Tour Has Taken Another Step Towards Fixing The Issue With Season-Long Tracker
The LPGA is introducing a new season-long tracker for bad hole times, with players being fined depending on how many they collect
By Paul Higham Published
-
Charley Hull Makes £10,000 Bet To Give Up Smoking Habit
Posting to her Instagram story, Hull revealed that she has made a £10,000 bet to quit smoking over the next two months
By Matt Cradock Published