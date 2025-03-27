How To Qualify For The Augusta National Women’s Amateur

The Augusta National Women's Amateur may have only been around since 2019 but it's already one of the premier events in women's golf.

The ANWA, as it's known as, takes place just before The Masters and sees a field of the best female amateur golfers in the world competing over 54 holes of strokeplay.

The opening two rounds take place at Champions Retreat Golf Club just outside of Augusta, before the top 30 after a cut are rewarded with a trip down Magnolia Lane for the final 18 holes.

As well as joining an exclusive club of winning at Augusta National, the ANWA champion gets into the US Women’s Open and AIG Women’s Open, along with any USGA, R&A and PGA of America amateur events for which they are otherwise eligible.

But how do you qualify for the ANWA?

How do players qualify for the ANWA?

As with The Masters, Augusta National officials hand out special invites for international amateurs they feel will improve the field and showcase the best of the game throughout the world.

There are set criteria though, such as previous winners of the ANWA getting five-year exemptions to return, as long as they retain their amateur status of course.

Reigning Amateur and US Amateur champions qualify along with amateur champions from around the world and the top college and junior champions.

Following that, we turn to the Women's World Amateur Golf Ranking for the top 30 Americans and then the top 30 international players not otherwise qualified who secure their spots.

Qualification criteria for an invite to the ANWA