What Has Happened To The Numbers On The European Team Golf Bags?
Does the omission of the numbers hold any meaning?
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
During the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin, eagle-eyed viewers will have noticed some mysterious numbers embossed on the European team golf bags. Sitting beneath their name and the European logo, many wondered what these numbers signified.
Essentially, each member of the team was assigned a number denoting that they had become, in the case of Shane Lowry for example, the 163rd player to represent Europe in the matches. It was an idea inspired from other sports, including Rugby's British and Irish Lions, as well as the England cricket team.
Rory McIlroy certainly enjoyed the concept at Whistling Straits.
"We have this thing this week where we've all been given a player number, so there's been 164 players that have played for the European Ryder Cup team, or GB&I way back in the day," McIlroy said.
"So that's a pretty small group of players.
"I'm No. 144; I think Lee is No. 118. But then you just look at all the players before you, and you look at Bernd Wiesberger who's making his debut this year who's No. 164.
"It's a small collection of people that have played for Europe in the Ryder Cup.
"I think that's what brings us very close together, and that's been one of our sort of big focus points this week is just being here is very special and being part of a European team.
"Very few people can call themselves a European Ryder Cup player."
The European Solheim Cup team had their individual representative numbers subtly tucked inside their yardage books in 2021 and most likely placed them discreetly once again last week in Spain.
62 @LETgolf members have played for @SolheimCupEuro a very exclusive group,,I am honoured to be #18 a theme we used to great effect @GleneaglesGolf for @solheimcup #2019 inspired by @lionsofficial 🦁,,let’s go @RyderCupEurope 🤛🤛🇪🇺🇪🇺 @padraig_h pic.twitter.com/h5aQnN1JhzSeptember 22, 2021
Notably however, this year Captain Luke Donald has decided not to continue with the sentimental idea, at least in the form of the bags anyway, and the European team staff bags are simply embroidered with the players names and the European team logo.
Perhaps this is Captain Donald stamping his own mark on proceedings or perhaps he is simply trying to avoid anything that reminds his players of the record defeat last time round at Whistling Straits! If we uncover the reason, we will be sure to let you know…
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Joe has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Taylormade M2 2017, 8.5°
Fairway wood: Taylormade M2 Tour 2017, 13.5°
Irons: Srixon ZX7 3-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 Raw, 50F, 54M and 60T
Putter: Odyssey Toe Up #9
Ball: 2023 Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Why Ryder Cup Caddies Might Be Using Stand Bags This Week
We are not used to seeing stand bags at the highest level of the professional game, so why might we at the Ryder Cup?
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
LIV Golfers Invited Into Next Week's DP World Tour Event
Four LIV Golf players have been invited to appear in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on the DP World Tour
By Mike Hall Published
-
Will Golf Balls Influence The Ryder Cup Foursomes Pairings?
Will, and more importantly, should the captains consider which golf ball their players use when selecting who to pair up?
By Joe Ferguson Last updated
-
What Are The European Team Wearing At The Ryder Cup?
Loro Piana features once again at the Ryder Cup, with the European Team donning the apparel for the 44th edition of the event
By Matt Cradock Published
-
What Is Matt Fitzpatrick’s Net Worth?
In 2022, Matt Fitzpatrick enjoyed his most successful year to date. Here, we take a look at his net worth
By Matt Cradock Last updated
-
What Is Rory McIlroy's Net Worth?
Just what is the four-time Major winner's net worth? Here, we find out
By Matt Cradock Published