What Does PLD Stand For? - The Players Championship 2022
At The Players Championship, many Ping staffers are showcasing the letters 'PLD', so what does it mean?
When it comes to golf bags, brands will sometimes create limited editions depending on upcoming events or new equipment releases. Last year, at The Open Championship, Callaway produced a 'limited edition July Major Staff Bag,' which represented the artistic culture that spread through the south in the mid-1960s.
Now, at the 2022 Players Championship, which boasts a PGA Tour record purse, Ping has introduced a limited edition staff bag that has 'PLD' branded across the side in recognition of their 'Putting Lab Design'. We've also seen players wearing the PLD letters on their caps.
At the tournament, the likes of Tyrrell Hatton, Lee Westwood and Louis Oosthuizen have the bag in play, with many other Ping staffers also using the eye-catching design around the TPC Sawgrass layout.
A post shared by PING (@pingtour)
A photo posted by on
The brand, which was founded in 1959 by former engineer, Karsten Solheim, has been producing some of the best putters on Tour for many, many years.
For 2022, the company will produce four models in the PLD range. What makes the PLD range different you may ask? Well, it is their classic models milled from 303 Forged Stainless Steel to give a high premium feel and finish to match the high premium price. This means that the best materials are used to create a putter that not only looks good, but feels good too.
Among the range is the Ping PLD Anser Putter, which is a real throwback to the original. Featuring a long head counterbalanced with heel and toe weights, it also has a plumb neck offset hosel.
Another is the Ping PLD DS 72 Putter, which combines a modern face with a balanced shape. Finished in a premium milled, it also has hints of some of the classic face balanced mallets from Ping’s history.
Along with the PLD Anser and PLD DS 72, the range also features the Anser 2 and the Prime Tyne 4.
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
-
-
Check Out The Eye-Watering Green Fee To Play TPC Sawgrass
Looking to play at The Players Championship host venue? Then you will need a sizeable amount of cash
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
What Does Dormie Mean In Golf?
'Dormie' is a term that can only ever be used in matchplay golf where no extra holes are being played. We explain why...
By Jeremy Ellwood • Published