What Does PLD Stand For? - The Players Championship 2022

When it comes to golf bags, brands will sometimes create limited editions depending on upcoming events or new equipment releases. Last year, at The Open Championship, Callaway produced a 'limited edition July Major Staff Bag,' which represented the artistic culture that spread through the south in the mid-1960s.

Now, at the 2022 Players Championship, which boasts a PGA Tour record purse, Ping has introduced a limited edition staff bag that has 'PLD' branded across the side in recognition of their 'Putting Lab Design'. We've also seen players wearing the PLD letters on their caps.

At the tournament, the likes of Tyrrell Hatton, Lee Westwood and Louis Oosthuizen have the bag in play, with many other Ping staffers also using the eye-catching design around the TPC Sawgrass layout.

The brand, which was founded in 1959 by former engineer, Karsten Solheim, has been producing some of the best putters on Tour for many, many years.

For 2022, the company will produce four models in the PLD range. What makes the PLD range different you may ask? Well, it is their classic models milled from 303 Forged Stainless Steel to give a high premium feel and finish to match the high premium price. This means that the best materials are used to create a putter that not only looks good, but feels good too.

Among the range is the Ping PLD Anser Putter, which is a real throwback to the original. Featuring a long head counterbalanced with heel and toe weights, it also has a plumb neck offset hosel.

Another is the Ping PLD DS 72 Putter, which combines a modern face with a balanced shape. Finished in a premium milled, it also has hints of some of the classic face balanced mallets from Ping’s history.

Along with the PLD Anser and PLD DS 72, the range also features the Anser 2 and the Prime Tyne 4.