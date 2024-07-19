Tiger Woods Didn't Break Par In A Single Major Round This Year... Where Does He Go From Here?

It ended up being a week to forget for Tiger Woods at the Open Championship, with a second-round 77 sealing his fate and ensuring he won't be making the weekend.

Woods recorded just three birdies over 36-holes for the second time in his last two Major starts, and the 14 bogeys or worse at Royal Troon was comfortably his worst return of the season.

The whole experience was painful to watch, with Tiger leaking shots on approach to the green, and on the putting surface, in a fashion that I struggle to associate with one of the greatest players of all time.

The excitement around watching Tiger tee it up at the Majors appears to be waining, and it begs the sad question... is it time to call it a day?

Tiger Woods' 2024 Major Record

As excitement builded around Tiger Woods teeing it up at all four Majors this season, there was a sense of optimism (at least from me) that a fresh and rested Tiger might be able to do something special.

A strong early showing at The Masters saw Woods make the weekend, sitting at one-over-par heading into the weekend and looking like he might just be able to keep up with the pace.

However, as he walked off the 18th green after missing the cut at the Open Championship this week, I realised how naive that sentiment was and instantly felt sad in the realisation that we may never see another nostalgic Tiger performance.

Tiger's Major record for 2024 is a tragedy, finishing a combined 44-over-par across the four events. 54 bogeys or worse and just 21 birdies meant that Tiger only saw the weekend once, and played 50 percent of his rounds in 77 or worse.

Table documenting the 2024 Major record of Tiger Woods (Image credit: Future)

That made cut at The Masters earlier this year is actually the only time he has played four rounds in any Major since the 2022 Masters, and we haven't seen a round in the 60s since the 2022 PGA Championship.

I struggle to see how Tiger can continue, without an increase in tour event appearances and 'match fitness', as he can't enjoy the tedium of turning up knowing deep down he isn't going to contend. So what's next for the 15-time Major Champion?

What Next For Tiger Woods?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tiger Woods has the platform, reputation and gravitas to have a real influence on the landscape of men's professional golf, and I know that he is busy working on discussions to move the sport back in the right direction.

I am not sure a purely behind-the-scenes role would suit Tiger at this point, but I do believe a different challenge might help to re-invigorate him.

Perhaps an intention to play the PGA Tour signature events, where there is often no cut, would be a great opportunity to build his way back.

After all, getting four rounds of golf under his belt, in a slightly less pressurised environment in front of his unwaveringly adoring fans could be exactly what he needs.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In December next year, Tiger will also be eligible for the Champions Tour, potentially sparking a second-era of domination. I personally would love to see him once again effortlessly cruise past his opponents, as he ascend up the leaderboard like prime-Tiger and add to his already immense trophy-haul.

Whatever he decides to do, I hope it's not more of the same. Tiger is a legend of the game, and deserves to remembered as such.