Tiger Woods Didn't Break Par In A Single Major Round This Year... Where Does He Go From Here?
Tiger Woods' Major record for 2024 doesn't make for good reading, and as a big Tiger-fan, I worry about what comes next for this legend of the game...
It ended up being a week to forget for Tiger Woods at the Open Championship, with a second-round 77 sealing his fate and ensuring he won't be making the weekend.
Woods recorded just three birdies over 36-holes for the second time in his last two Major starts, and the 14 bogeys or worse at Royal Troon was comfortably his worst return of the season.
The whole experience was painful to watch, with Tiger leaking shots on approach to the green, and on the putting surface, in a fashion that I struggle to associate with one of the greatest players of all time.
The excitement around watching Tiger tee it up at the Majors appears to be waining, and it begs the sad question... is it time to call it a day?
Tiger Woods' 2024 Major Record
As excitement builded around Tiger Woods teeing it up at all four Majors this season, there was a sense of optimism (at least from me) that a fresh and rested Tiger might be able to do something special.
A strong early showing at The Masters saw Woods make the weekend, sitting at one-over-par heading into the weekend and looking like he might just be able to keep up with the pace.
However, as he walked off the 18th green after missing the cut at the Open Championship this week, I realised how naive that sentiment was and instantly felt sad in the realisation that we may never see another nostalgic Tiger performance.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Tiger's Major record for 2024 is a tragedy, finishing a combined 44-over-par across the four events. 54 bogeys or worse and just 21 birdies meant that Tiger only saw the weekend once, and played 50 percent of his rounds in 77 or worse.
That made cut at The Masters earlier this year is actually the only time he has played four rounds in any Major since the 2022 Masters, and we haven't seen a round in the 60s since the 2022 PGA Championship.
I struggle to see how Tiger can continue, without an increase in tour event appearances and 'match fitness', as he can't enjoy the tedium of turning up knowing deep down he isn't going to contend. So what's next for the 15-time Major Champion?
What Next For Tiger Woods?
Tiger Woods has the platform, reputation and gravitas to have a real influence on the landscape of men's professional golf, and I know that he is busy working on discussions to move the sport back in the right direction.
I am not sure a purely behind-the-scenes role would suit Tiger at this point, but I do believe a different challenge might help to re-invigorate him.
Perhaps an intention to play the PGA Tour signature events, where there is often no cut, would be a great opportunity to build his way back.
After all, getting four rounds of golf under his belt, in a slightly less pressurised environment in front of his unwaveringly adoring fans could be exactly what he needs.
In December next year, Tiger will also be eligible for the Champions Tour, potentially sparking a second-era of domination. I personally would love to see him once again effortlessly cruise past his opponents, as he ascend up the leaderboard like prime-Tiger and add to his already immense trophy-haul.
Whatever he decides to do, I hope it's not more of the same. Tiger is a legend of the game, and deserves to remembered as such.
Barry Plummer is our Staff Writer, joining in January 2024 after seven years as a PE Teacher. He now writes about instruction, working closely with Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches to provide hints and tips about all aspects of the game. As someone who came into golf at a later age, Barry is very passionate about supporting the growth of the game and creating opportunities for everyone to access it. A member at Sand Moor Golf Club in Leeds, he looks forward to getting out on the course at least once a week and making up for lost time in the pursuit of a respectable handicap.
Barry is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G425
Hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth 4 Hybrid
Irons: Mizuno JPX 921 4-PW
Wedges: TaylorMade RAC 60, Callaway Jaws MD5 54
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
-
-
Tiger Woods Confirms Next Start Ahead Of 'Fifth Major' With Son Charlie
Woods won't play again until December, he confirmed to media after his missed cut at Royal Troon
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Scottie Scheffler’s Caddie Struck With Mystery Illness During Open Championship
Although Scheffler's caddie, Ted Scott, was suffering with illness on Friday, he managed to get through it as Scheffler moved into contention at Royal Troon
By Matt Cradock Published
-
The Open and Dan Brown Show Why Limited-Field Golf Tournaments Should Be Abolished
Dan Brown led the Open Championship after the first round at Royal Troon and a number of other ‘lesser lights’ are in contention. They add so much to golf tournaments
By Nick Bonfield Published
-
The Surprising PGA Tour Pro Outdriving LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau At The Open
Hitting the golf ball a long way is Bryson DeChambeau's thing, but one player outperformed him in the driving distance category during round one of the Open...
By Barry Plummer Published
-
Is There Still Hope For Bryson DeChambeau At The Open?
Bryson DeChambeau had a challenging day at the Open Championship, but some of these interesting stats suggest it might not be over for the US Open Champion...
By Barry Plummer Published
-
This Revealing Stat Shows What Rory McIlroy Must Improve In Major Championship Golf
Rory McIlroy got off to an inauspicious start in tough conditions at the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon. Looking at the data, that’s perhaps not a surprise…
By Nick Bonfield Published
-
I'm Convinced Justin Thomas Will Win The Open
After a solid opening round, I am completely sold that Justin Thomas can win a third Major Championship title at Royal Troon. Here are three reasons why...
By Barry Plummer Published
-
Why Is The Open Winner Called Champion Golfer Of The Year?
Champion Golfer of The Year is a term you will hear a lot over the course of the next few days, but where exactly did it come from and why is it used?
By Barry Plummer Published
-
This Fascinating Scorecard Trend Could Reveal What It Takes To Win The Open Championship...
After looking back through the scorecards of previous Open Championship winners, I discovered an interesting trend that could highlight the route to victory
By Barry Plummer Published
-
Why Tiger Woods And Other Past Open Champions Shouldn't Be Allowed To Play Until They're 60
With plenty of exciting talent throughout the game of golf, why are we allowing spots to be taken by players who are unlikely to contend year after year...
By Barry Plummer Published