Tiger Woods Facing Another Missed Cut After Struggling In First Round Of Open Championship

Tiger Woods will need something special to make the cut at the Open Championship after struggling in his first round at Royal Troon.

The 15-time Major champion battled to a disappointing eight-over 79 to sit close to the bottom of the leaderboard in round one.

Woods, who missed the cut at his last two events at the US Open and PGA Championship, now faces an uphill battle on day two to avoid missing the weekend once again.

The 48-year-old got off to a solid start, making pars on his first two holes before sinking his first birdie of the day on the par-4 third.

But there weren’t many more highlights to come for Woods, who shot two birdies, six bogeys and two doubles on a tricky, windy day at the South Ayrshire links.

Speaking after his round, Woods admitted that not a lot went right in his round.

"I didn't do a whole lot of things right today," he said. "I made that putt on the third hole, and then I think I had, what, three three-putts today.

"I didn't hit my irons very close, and I didn't give myself a whole lot of looks today. I need to shoot something in the mid-60s tomorrow to get something going on the weekend."

Woods was particularly poor on the greens, giving up more than two strokes to the field with his putter. His ball striking wasn't much better as he slumped to 144th in the strokes gained approach stats at -2.60.

When he tapped in for a bogey on the 18th, Woods was a distant 12 strokes behind the leaders.

He said he is "physically feeling a lot better" but has struggled with rust, having only played four events on the PGA Tour this year prior to The Open.

"Yeah, I'm physically feeling a lot better than I did at the beginning of the year. At the end of last year, it was tough, and I haven't played a whole lot. I think that, as the year has gone on, I have gotten better.

"I just wish I could have played a little bit more, but I've been saving it for the Majors just in case I do something pretty major and then take myself out of it. Hopefully next year will be a little bit better than this year."

Woods had a defiant response to the issue of retirement leading up to the year's final Major, but he must be starting to wonder how long he can keep going as he once again looked uncomfortable on the course.

But he is determined to keep fighting, an attribute he has shown time and time again throughout his legendary career.

"I thought I could play a little bit more earlier in the year. I think I was a little bit too optimistic. I need to do a lot more work in the gym and keep progressing like we have."