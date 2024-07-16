'Colin Is Not' - Tiger Woods Issues Defiant Response To Montgomerie Retirement Comments
Tiger Woods says he is exempt in The Open until the age of 60 after comments from Colin Montgomerie suggested he should think about retiring
Tiger Woods makes his 23rd Open appearance this week at Royal Troon, where he'll be hoping to make his first Major cut since The Masters in April.
Woods faced the media at Troon on Tuesday morning, where he was asked about comments made by Colin Montgomerie who hinted that he should think about retirement. He gave an emphatic response.
“I hope people remember Tiger as Tiger was, the passion and the charismatic aura around him,” Montgomerie told The Times. “There is none of that now. At Pinehurst, he did not seem to enjoy a single shot and you think, ‘What the hell is he doing?’ He’s coming to Troon and he won’t enjoy it there, either.
“Aren’t we there? [retirement] I’d have thought we were past there. There is a time for all sportsmen to say goodbye, but it’s very difficult to tell Tiger it’s time to go.
“Obviously, he still feels he can win. We are more realistic.”
Woods made it clear he has no intentions of hanging up his clubs just yet for at least another decade in The Open where he is exempt as a past champion.
"As a past champion, I'm exempt until I'm 60. Colin's not. He's not a past champion, so he's not exempt. So he doesn't get the opportunity to make that decision. I do," the 15-time Major winner said with a smile on his face in response to Montgomerie's comments.
"So when I get to his age, I get to still make that decision, where he doesn't.
"I'll play as long as I can play and feel like I can still win the event," he said before simply answering "no" to whether his belief in his ability to win the Claret Jug has wavered.
Montgomerie famously never won a Major in his career, where he came close many times - most notably at Winged Foot in the 2006 US Open where he double bogeyed the 72nd hole to miss out by one.
Another of his close calls came at St Andrews in 2005, where he played with Tiger Woods in the final group on Saturday and Sunday. Roared on by the home crowds, the Scot ended up 2nd, ultimately finishing five strokes shy of the American.
Woods has just one top-10 in The Open over the last decade, which was a T6 finish at Carnoustie in 2018. He has twice played at Royal Troon, in 1997 where he was T24th and in 2004 when he recorded a T9 finish.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
