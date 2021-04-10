We take a look at who currently carries the bag for the Colombian professional.

Who Is Sebastian Munoz’s Caddie?

Sebastian Munoz has been climbing the golfing ladder over the past few years on the PGA Tour. After earning his card in 2017 he eventually got into the winner’s circle in 2019 at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He also managed to qualify for the Tour Championship in 2020 so his golf is clearly progressing well.

One man that has overseen this improvement is his caddie Mateo Gomez but who exactly is he? We take a look here.

Munoz’s caddie is called Mateo Gomez and he appears to have been on the bag for a couple of years now since 2019.

Indeed Gomez was on the bag for Munoz’s sole career PGA Tour win so far.

Like Munoz, Gomez is a native of Colombia but we are unsure how they met or when exactly the partnership started.

Gomez seems to be quite the player himself too as he has competed in amateur events in the United States. For example at the tail-end of 2020 Gomez competed in the Dixie Amateur hosted at Eagle Trace Golf Club in Florida. The course was a former host of the Honda Classic so has real teeth but through two rounds Gomez was leading by four shots after rounds of 69-70 in tough conditions. He would finish in a tie for 23rd after a bad third round.

He also played collegiate golf at Lynn University which is a private institution based in Boca Raton, Florida. Whilst there he nearly helped the University win a NCAA Division II Championship in 2015. Despite winning his match 6&5, Gomez and the team lost to Nova Southeastern. He also finished second in the individual championship too after shooting 70-71-67.

His other hobby, according to his Instagram is cycling as he seems to enjoy going on long bike rides with friends.

