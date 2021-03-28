Matt Kuchar married his wife Sybi in 2003.

Who Is Matt Kuchar’s Wife?

Matt Kuchar has been a member of the PGA Tour since 2001, in that time he’s claimed multiple PGA Tour titles.

Two years into his PGA Tour career, Kuchar married his partner Sybi. Get to know her a bit better here.

The pair met when they both were still on campus at Georgia Tech University, Kuchar playing on the golf team and Sybi competing on the tennis team.

The couple started dating in 2002, and were married only a year later. They currently reside in Georgia with their two sons Cameron and Carson, both keen sportsman themselves.

“I’ve been unbelievably lucky to be able to build the life we have. This has been a perfect place for us to raise our family, and it’s been great for me as a place to play and practice when I’m not on tour. I don’t think I could ask for anything more than that.”

With Sybi being a huge tennis fan and player, Kuchar also plays the game when not on the Tour. In 2009, the couple teamed up to win the consolation title in the USTA National Husband/Wife Doubles Championship at the ATP Headquarters.

Having been married since 2003, Sybi has been heavily involved in Kuchar’s professional career, even caddying for her husband and occasionally other Tour players. When Kuchar’s former caddie, John Wood pulled out of the BMW Championship, the American turned to his wife.

“Sybi was planning on coming here this week and then, when John pulled, out she said she was happy to do it,” Kuchar said. “She’s caddied a handful of times, and it’s been great for us to be able to spend some time together. I think she gets some enjoyment out of being involved and being inside the ropes.”

Sybi had also temporarily caddied for Zach Johnson at the 2018 Mayakoba Classic. When Johnson’s regular caddie fell ill, Sybi stepped up and caddied for the American, who was paired with with her husband.

