Get to know a little more about the the four-time PGA Tour winner's wife

Who Is Keegan Bradley’s Wife?

Keegan Bradley turned pro in 2008 and is undoubtedly best known for winning the 2011 PGA Championship in his first major start.

He has recorded four wins on the PGA Tour to this point and achieved a career-best 10th in the world rankings all the way back in 2013.

Related: 15 things you didn’t know about Keegan Bradley

The man who resides, as all the tour players seemingly do, in Jupiter, Florida has been struggling for form of late, falling as low as 150 early in 2021. However, he seems to be back to somewhere near his best.

But who is Bradley married to? Find out below.

Who Is Keegan Bradley’s Wife?

Keegan Bradley married long-term girlfriend Jillian Stacey (now Bradley) in December 2016 at the Henry Morrison Flagler Museum in Palm Beach, Florida. The pair began dating in 2012 and shortly after tying the knot, announced they were expecting their first child.

They welcomed their son Logan James Bradley into the world on November 13, 2017 and both were on hand to join in the celebrations when Bradley defeated Justin Rose in a play-off to win the 2018 BMW Championship – his last PGA Tour win.

Jillian was born on October 29, 1987, so is little over a year younger than her major-champion husband, and both grew up in Vermont, with Jillian and Keegan’s sister first becoming friends.

She has an older sister, Meggan, and graduated from Hartford High School before enrolling at Eatern Connecticut State University.

It is unclear what the 33-year-old does for a living but she has been a regular fixture wherever Keegan tees it up and Logan even made an appearance for the par-3 contest at the 2019 Masters.

Related: Who is Keegan Bradley’s caddie?