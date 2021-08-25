Oliver Brett has been Danielle Kang's caddie since 2017

Who Is Danielle Kang’s Caddie?

Danielle Kang is an extremely experienced member of the LPGA Tour, and has achieved five LPGA Tour titles, including one Major, in her career.

She has been with her current caddie since 2017, but who are they? Meet Oliver (Olly) Brett below.

Who Is Danielle Kang’s Caddie?

Olly Brett has been on Danielle Kang’s bag since late 2017, meaning he has caddied for the 28-year-old for four of her five LPGA Tour wins.

He also caddied for Kang at the 2019 Solheim Cup, and will do so again at the 2021 match play tournament.

Brett has previously worked on the bag for Mel Reid, Sandra Gal, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Steve Lewton, and Espen Kofstad, showing that he is hugely experienced on tours, especially the LPGA Tour, which Kang plays on.

He has spent over 11 years working as a caddie on Tour, and is also a part of ‘The Caddie Experience’, where golfers can use a professional caddie for a round of golf – Brett is based in Leicestershire.

Kang has nicknamed him ‘The Bun’, due to Olly’s ponytail.

Danielle previously worked with New Zealander Steve Williams, Tiger Woods’ caddie for 12 years between 1999 and 2011, at the 2017 New Zealand Women’s Open.

She wanted to work with a local, and Williams offered his services to her for that tournament.

Adam Scott is also a previous caddie of Kang, who helped her to win the 2017 Women’s PGA Championship – though they split just two months afterwards.