We get to know Jordan Ontiveros a little bit better in this piece

Who Is Cameron Smith’s Girlfriend?

Australian Cameron Smith has enjoyed a steady rise up the world golf rankings over the past couple of years, with his performances at the Masters in 2020 and the Presidents Cup in 2019, the standout moments in his career so far.

In fact, such was quality of his play at Augusta National in November en route to a T2 finish, that he became the first player to post all four rounds in the 60s.

And at the President’s Cup at Royal Melbourne the year prior, Smith contributed 1.5 points in a narrow loss to the USA.

One of his biggest fans, girlfriend Jordan Ontiveros, was there cheering him on but who is she? We take a look below.

Cameron Smith is currently going out with Jordan Ontiveros, who is quite the golfer herself having previously played on the Symetra Tour.

She started playing golf at the age of six and occasionally practises with Smith out on the course at TPC Sawgrass, as they live nearby in Jacksonville, Florida.

Ontiveros also enjoys fishing, hunting and working out, too.

The pair started dating in 2016.

