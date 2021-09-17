A multiple-time winner on the PGA Tour, here we take a look at how much Berger is worth.

What Is Daniel Berger’s Net Worth?

Daniel Berger’s net worth is estimated at around $12 million.

He comes from a sporting family. His grandmother Roslyn ‘Cookie’ Swift Berger, was a top amateur golfer who was inducted into the Greater Buffalo, New York Sports Hall of Fame in 2000. His father was at one stage ranked the 7th best tennis player in the world.

Daniel Berger took up golf when he was 11 and had his first hole-in-one aged 13.

His debut season on the PGA Tour in 2015 resulted in him being named Rookie of the Year. The only rookie to make it into the Tour Championship, he ended the season 11th in the FedExCup standings. Only Jordan Spieth – who came 7th in 2013 – had finished a rookie season better placed in the FedExCup standings.

Berger finished 25th on that season’s money list, earning $3,028,901. He currently stands 79th on the PGA Tour all-time money list with $21,828,516.

His first win on the PGA Tour came in 2016 at the FedEx St Jude Classic. He won $1,116,000. A successful defence of this title the following year earned him a further $1,152,000.

For the latter part of the 2021 season he carried the logo of St Jude Children’s Research Hospital on his bag, with the bag auctioned at the end of the season to raise finds for the hospital.

He had also pledged $1,000 to the hospital for every birdie he made in that year’s WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational. The charitable allotment he earned as a member of the winning 2017 Presidents Cup team went to St Jude.

His bag also has the name of Nicholas Air in it. He is brand ambassador for the private jet firm.

In January 2020 adidas announced a multi-year contract with Berger that includes him wearing adidas headwear, apparel and footwear on the course. Prior to that, he had had a clothing deal with Lacoste.

He is an equipment free agent. But he had had a deal with Callaway, and he still has several Callaway clubs in his bag.

Berger is also sponsored by UKG alongside fellow golfers Nelly Korda, Willy Zalatoris, Lexi Thompson, Brooke Henderson and Fred Couples.

Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty are also sponsored by the company.