The Austrian has now won eight times on the European Tour, but how much is he worth?

What Is Bernd Wiesberger’s Net Worth?

Bernd Wiesberger’s net worth is estimated at around $8 million.

The Austrian golfer is 31st on the European Tour’s all-time money list, having accumulated €14,882,156.70 in prize money.

He turned pro in 2006 after a trophy-laden amateur career in Austria. He played on the Challenge Tour in 2007 and 2008, before getting a European Tour card for 2009 via Q School.

An unsuccessful season saw him drop back down to the Challenge Tour in 2010. He won twice in 2010, at the Allianz Golf Open de Lyon and the Allianz Golf Open du Grand Toulouse. These victories brought him €24,000 each time. Fifth place in that season’s order of merit qualified him again for the European Tour.

Twice a runner up in that 2010 season, his first win on the European Tour came the following year. That was a victory by a margin of five strokes at the Ballantine’s Championship. It earned him €367,500. That was at the end of April.

Then at the end of July the Vienna-born golfer won the Lyoness Open at Diamond CC, Atzenbrugg, near Vienna. His three-shot victory on home turf was worth €166,660.

He has now won eight times on the European Tour. His most successful year was 2019, with three victories (Made in Denmark, Scottish Open, Italian Open).

The latter two were Rolex Series events and as a result he won €1.035 million and €1,059 million.

He came third in that year’s Race to Dubai, behind only Jon Rahm and Tommy Fleetwood.

Wiesberger has been a FootJoy ambassador since the start of the 2013 season. He is also an ambassador for Titleist. His other golf sponsorship is with Two Thumb, a maker of putter grips.

Related: Bernd Wiesberger What’s In The Bag?

In January 2018 Audemars Piguet announced that Wiesberger had been appointed one of its many golf ambassadors.

Slync.io also has the Austrian as one of its several golf ambassadors. The logistics firm’s other ambassadors include Justin Rose, Viktor Hovland and Marc Leishman.

Other partnerships that he has are with Reiters Reserve, BMW, Indoor Sport Systems and the Austrian private bank Raiffeisen.

Wiesberger supports the charity Sterntalerhof children’s hospice.