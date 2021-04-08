We take a look at who currently carries the bag for American youngster Tyler Strafaci.

Who Is Tyler Strafaci’s Caddie?

With his victory at the 2020 U.S. Amateur, Georgia Tech alum Tyler Strafaci burst into the limelight of golf and will continue to do so in 2021 as the victory ensured his participation in the 2021 Masters. Indeed he will also play alongside 2020 champion Dustin Johnson as is tradition.

Who carries the bag of the young American? Let’s take a look.

Strafaci currently has a man called Bret Benjamin on the bag. We are unsure when exactly they started working together but he appears to have come on since Strafaci made appearances on the PGA Tour at the Farmer’s Insurance Open, and Genesis Invitational.

We are yet to confirm if this is a permanent appointment but what we found interesting is that Benjamin, we believe, is a local caddie at Augusta National.

Given Strafaci qualified for The Masters in 2021 off the back of his U.S. Amateur win, it would come as no surprise that Strafaci employed the local man to give him some key insight when playing the golf course for the first time.

This partnership is an interesting one given how much success Tyler had with his father Frank on the bag. Together they won the U.S. Amateur, and it was his father who was in the midst of a controversial moment during a Round of 16 match against Segundo Oliva Pinto.

Going down the 18th hole, Frank spotted Pinto’s caddie touch the sand of a bunker with his hand and subsequently called a rules official over.

Rule 12.2b states that a golfer or caddie must not deliberately touch sand in the bunker with a hand, club, rake or other object to test the condition of the sand to learn information for the next stroke.

If rule 12 is breached, the player receives the General Penalty, which is two strokes in strokeplay or loss of hole in matchplay.

Strafaci won the match 1up and went on to win the event.

“I was reading my putt and saw him duck down. I didn’t see him touch the sand, so I didn’t think I was right to make a decision on it, but my dad saw it and he’s going to fight to the death for me,” said Tyler Strafaci.

“It sucks that it came down to that because it was a phenomenal match.”