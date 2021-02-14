Get to know multiple-time Major winner Lydia Ko, a little better.

16 Things You Didn’t Know About Lydia Ko

New Zealander Lydia Ko is one of the biggest stars in the women’s game, with over 20 professional wins worldwide.

It’s not just on the course where the former world number one has been a big influence, but how well do you actually know her? Here are 16 things you didn’t know about Lydia Ko.

1. Bo-Gyung “Lydia” Ko was born 24th April 1997 in Seoul, South Korea

2. Ko emigrated to New Zealand when she was just an infant, and studied at Pinehurst School in Albany.

3. When she was only five years old, Ko was taken to the pro shop at Pupuke Golf Club by her mother, from there she fell in love with the game.

4. Ko first received media attention in 2005 when, at only seven-years-old, she appeared at the New Zealand Amateur Championships.

5. The New Zealander’s hobbies include tennis, rock climbing and reading.

6. In 2011, Ko became the first female to win the Mark H. McCormack Medal, an award given to the leading player in the World Amateur Golf Ranking by the R&A. Ko also retained it in 2012 & 13.

7. At the age of 14, the New Zealander became the youngest person ever to win a professional golf tour event; the Women’s New South Wales Open on the ALPG Tour.

8. Ko was named as one of Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people when she was only 16-years-old.

9. Before turning professional, Ko spent 130 weeks as the top-ranked women’s amateur in the world; during which time she won the LPGA’s Canadian Open twice. This made her the first amateur to win an LPGA event in 43 years.

10. In her first year as a professional (2014), she won three LPGA events and was awarded Rookie of the Year.

11. Ko has been voted New Zealand’s Sportswoman of the Year three times: 2013, 14 & 15.

12. In 2015 & 16, Ko dominated the women’s game, winning nine times on the LPGA and three times on the Ladies European Tour. These included two Major Championships and an Olympic silver medal.

13. During 2015, the New Zealander became the youngest player, male or female, to reach number one in the world.

14. Ko has twice been named in the ESPNW Impact25 list of twenty-five athletes and influencers who have made the greatest impact for women in sport.

15. Whilst number one in the world, Ko was coached by David Leadbetter. The pair controversially split in 2016, with Leadbetter stating in an interview with New Zealand’s Radio Sport: “Her parents have a lot to answer for . . . They tell her when to go to bed, what to eat, what to wear, when to practice and what to practice. And they expect her to win every tournament.”

16. Ko’s sponsors include PXG, ECCO and Lexus; with the New Zealander using a full bag of PXG clubs.