20 Things You Didn’t Know About Tommy Fleetwood

1. He is from Southport, Lancashire

2. His middle name is Paul

3. He turned pro in 2010 off a handicap of +5

4. He married his wife Clare Craig in 2017 who is also his manager

5. They had their first baby also in 2017 named Franklin

6. He and his father Pete used to sneak on Royal Birkdale when Tommy was a child, he made the cut there at the 2017 Open

7. He won the English Amateur in 2010

8. His current caddie Ian Finnis was the best man at his wedding

9. He became the sixth golfer to shoot 63 in US Open history at the 2018 tournament hosted at Shinnecock Hills.

10. He won the British Par 3 Championship in 2013

11. He is a member at Formby Hall Golf Club

12. His first professional victory came in the 2011 Formby Hall Classic on the EuroPro Tour around his home course

13. He also won the 2011 Kazakstan Open on the Challenge Tour

14. He topped the Challenge Tour rankings that year aged 20, becoming the youngest ever man to do so

15. He has finished as a runner-up in Majors twice. The first came at the 2018 US Open, and then he finished behind Shane Lowry at the 2019 Open Championship.

16. He has won five times on the European Tour. His first came in 2013 and the most recent came in 2019.

17. His highest world ranking is 9th

18. He made an albatross on the par-5 4th hole in the 2015 BMW PGA Championship

19. He cites his interests as sports, reading, yoga and music

20. His football team is Everton

