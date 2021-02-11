Get to know former LPGA Major winner, Lexi Thompson, a little better.

15 Things You Didn’t Know About Lexi Thompson

American Lexi Thompson is one of the biggest names in women’s golf, with a professional career spanning over a decade.

During that time, she has won many tournaments including a Major Championship in 2014. But how well do you actually know her? Well here are 15 things you didn’t know about the American.

1. Alexis Noel “Lexi” Thompson was born 10th February 1995 in Coral Springs, Florida.

2. Thompson was home schooled for much of her early years.

3. In 2007, she qualified for the US Women’s Open. The American was only 12 years old, and held the record for youngest player to qualify for a US Open until 2014.

4. Thompson has two older brothers: Nicholas and Curtis. Nicholas has been a member of the PGA and Korn Ferry Tours and Curtis is currently playing at Louisiana State University.

5. Thompson went undefeated at the 2010 Curtis Cup, winning four matches and drawing one. A week later, she turned professional.

6. The American is a fan of ice hockey and supports the Florida Panthers.

7. In 2011, she won the Dubai Ladies Masters Championship on the Ladies European Tour and the LPGA Classic. This made her the youngest winner in LET and LPGA Tour history at 16 years, 7 months and 8 days old.

8. Thompson is sponsored by an array of companies: Bentley, Red Bull, Rolex, Bridgestone, Cobra and Puma Golf.

9. In 2014, the American became the second-youngest women’s Major champion, winning the Kraft Nabisco Championship (now called the ANA Inspiration).

10. She has a close bond with her family. Her brother Curtis and father Scott are often seen caddying for her at events.

11. Thompson has represented the USA in the Solheim Cup in 2013, 15, 17 & 19.

12. The American has appeared on the cover of Golf Digest, Fitness and Power issue.

13. In 2020, Thompson announced the new LEXI brand; with projects focusing on golf, fitness and skin care.

14. Thompson plays with a full Cobra bag, except her TaylorMade putter.

15. The American owns a Havanese-Poodle called Leo, who accompanies her to most of her events. Thompson credits the dog as one of the main reasons she returned to form in late 2018.