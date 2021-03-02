The new TaylorMade Spider putters revealed today comprise four models, headlined by the Spider EX, that build on the success of the popular mallet range

New TaylorMade Spider Putters Revealed

TaylorMade’s popular range of Spider mallet putters just got bigger as the company has announced the addition of four new models, headlined by the Spider EX.

Aiming to be among 2021′ best putters, all four putters have been designed specifically to make alignment easier for golfers thanks to the True Path system that fits each putter’s unique profile.

Thanks to its multi-compound construction, TaylorMade say the Spider EX delivers optimal stability. Specifically, the aluminium frame and carbon composite centre allow for weight to be distributed around the perimeter, which increases MOI for a more consistent roll and extra forgiveness across the face.

Two 28-gram weights occupy the heel and toe, and a heavy tungsten weight has been placed at the rear – the exact amount of which depends on the putter length.

The new True Path system makes it easier to aim thanks to the reflective white colour that features prominently on the top of the putter, as well as three dots between a dual rail which help to centre the ball at address.

Additionally, the Spider EX comes with TaylorMade’s first multi-material insert. The new Pure Roll features a white TPU urethane that surrounds eight silver aluminium beams to produce enhanced roll and feel.

Designed in conjunction with KBS, the all-new Fluted Feel shaft has been created to further enhance the feel properties of the putter, along with the stock Super Stroke Pistol GTR 1.0 grip.

Building on the success of TaylorMade’s most prolific putter, the Spider X – the new Spider X Hydro Blast model comes with a new colourway and finishing process.

The Hydro Blast has a smoother and very premium-looking finish thanks to the high-pressure application of water to the aluminium body.

And TaylorMade says a by-product of this process is added durability as the risk of blemishes and scratches is minimised due to the absence of paint.

TaylorMade has refreshed the design of last year’s Spider S, with a new arrow-shaped True Path alignment system found on the updated Spider S and Spider SR. The exact width of a golf ball, this focal point on the top of the putter will help golfers find a consistent address position.

This square-shaped model has a weight on the heel and toe to make the putter more stable, while a number of options are available between 40 and 70 grams for the tungsten backbar.

The story of stability continues with the Spider SR (Stability Refined). This putter, which comes in a tour-inspired wing shape, has a multi-material design that features two back weights for high-MOI performance.

It also comes with an arrow-shaped alignment system and both the Spider S and SR have been equipped with the Fluted Feel shaft as well as the tour-proven TPU Pure Roll insert.

RELATED: Best TaylorMade Putters

All the new Spider putters will be available for pre-order from March 2nd.

The Spider EX goes on sale March 12th with an RRP of £299 in a variety of stock lengths and colours. The Spider X Hydro Blast also goes on sale March 12th with an RRP of £269 while the Spider S and Spider SR putters will be on sale from April 9th with an RRP of £269.