13 Things You Didn’t Know About Denny McCarthy

Denny McCarthy is a recent newcomer to the PGA Tour, spending a current total of three years on the Tour.

The American has enjoyed some successes though, claiming victory at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship in 2018.

1. Denny McCarthy was born 4th March 1993 in Takoma Park, Maryland.

2. McCarthy comes from a golfing family, with his brother playing golf at Loyola University in Maryland and his uncle, Mike McCarthy, playing golf at James Madison University in Virginia.

3. The American played college golf at the University of Virginia where he was a two-time All-American.

4. McCarthy enjoyed a great amateur career, and actually featured in the 2010 Junior Ryder Cup team, playing alongside the likes of Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, and Ollie Schniederjans.

5. His hobbies include table tennis and basketball, with McCarthy playing guard for his high school basketball team for four years.

6. As well as the Junior Ryder Cup, he featured in the victorious United States team at the 2014 Eisenhower Trophy, playing with the likes of Beau Hossler and Bryson DeChambeau.

7. After playing in the 2015 Walker Cup, the American turned professional, plying his trade on the Korn Ferry Tour.

8. McCarthy gained his PGA Tour card for the 2017-18 season with a 12th-place finish on the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour Money List.

9. The American is currently dating his girlfriend Samantha Marzke, with the couple owning two dogs: Juno and Dublin.

10. In his debut season on the PGA Tour, McCarthy finished outside the top-125 of the FedEx Cup playoffs. The following year, the American finished number one on the 2018 Korn Ferry Tour Money List, earning exempt status on the PGA Tour for the 2018-19 season.

11. McCarthy’s strength is his putting. He has led the PGA Tour in Strokes Gained: Putting, for two consecutive seasons, with his 2020 season performance actually ranking as the second-best putting season of the ShotLink era (since 2004).

12. At the 2021 Players Championship, McCarthy made a hole-in-one at the par-3 third hole in his second round.

13. The American is sponsored by Titleist, OneStream and Secretariat. McCarthy uses a full Titleist bag with a Scotty Cameron putter.