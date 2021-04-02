2-time Masters champion Bubba Watson plays the game his way, but how well do you know the American golfer?

12 Things You Didn’t Know About Bubba Watson

A two-time winner of The Masters, Bubba Watson is one of the most eccentric and successful players on the PGA Tour at the moment but how well do you really know him?

Take a look at these 12 facts you didn’t know about him.

12 Things You Didn’t Know About Bubba Watson

1 Bubba won his two Masters victories in 2012 and 2014.

2 He has made 31 of 51 cuts in Major Championships.

3 He grew up in a town called Bagdad in Florida. There he played on Milton High School’s golf team alongside fellow Tour pros Boo Weekley and Heath Slocum.

4 Watson’s wife, Angie Watson, formerly Angie Ball, had a brief stint playing basketball in the WNBA (Women’s National Basketball Association). She is six foot four.

5 During his college career for the Georgia Bulldogs, he had a scoring average of 72.93.

6 Watson has over 1.9 million followers on Twitter.

7 Watson was part of the boy band ‘Golf Boys’ alongside Rickie Fowler, Ben Crane and Hunter Mahan. One of their most famous songs was ‘Oh Oh Oh’ which can be found on YouTube.

Related: Bubba Watson What’s In The Bag?

8 Bubba bought the car known as the General Lee for $110,000. The car was used in the show the Dukes of Hazzard and he has since painted over the controversial Confederate flag on its roof because of its racist connotations.

9 Despite making four appearances in the Ryder Cup, Watson is yet to win it. He has been on the losing side at Celtic Manor in 2010, Medinah in 2012, Gleneagles in 2014 and Le Golf National in 2018.

10 His real name is Gerry Lester Watson Junior, named after his father. The nickname Bubba came from his dad after he believed his son looked like NFL football player Bubba Smith.

Related: Who Is Bubba Watson’s Coach?

11 Bubba owns a sweet shop called Bubba’s Sweet Spot. He usually gets thee name of the shop engraved on his wedges.

12 He currently is one of the few players on Tour to use a yellow golf ball, a Titleist Pro V1x version.

Related: Who Is Bubba Watson’s Caddie