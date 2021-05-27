Learn more about 2016 Women's PGA Championship winner with these facts.

13 Things You Didn’t Know About Brooke Henderson

Brooke Henderson is one of the leading players on the LPGA Tour, and holds the record as the youngest ever winner of the Women’s PGA Championship, when she achieved the feat in 2016 at just 18-years-old.

We’ve highlighted some more facts you should know about Henderson after her rise to prominence in the women’s game.

13 Things You Didn’t Know About Brooke Henderson

1. Henderson was born on 10 September, 1997, in Smiths Falls, Ontario.

2. She learned golf from an early age at the Smith Falls Golf and Country Club, with her parents both players themselves.

Seven years her senior, Brittany’s sister also played golf to a high level at junior and college levels.

3. A formidable amateur player in her teenage years, Henderson won the Canadian Women’s Amateur in 2013 before finishing second at the 2014 US Women’s Amateur.

While still an amateur she finished T10 in the US Women’s Open in 2014, at just 16-years-old.

She turned professional that same year, after being ranked the top female amateur golfer in the world.

4. Henderson earned participation on the Symetra Tour for 2015, where she won her first tournament as a professional, at the Four Winds Invitational in June 2015.

She finished T5 just a month later at the US Women’s Open, which remains her highest finish in the Major to date.

Related: Brooke Henderson What’s In The Bag?

5. Henderson earned immediate LPGA Tour membership after her first win on the Tour at the Cambia Portland Classic in 2015.

This win made her the Tour’s third-youngest winner ever.

6. Henderson first won the Canadian Press female athlete of the year in 2015 at just 18-years-old.

She has picked up the same accolade two more times, in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

7. Henderson became the youngest ever Women’s PGA Championship winner in 2016 when she won the tournament at just 18.

This win was her first, and so far only, Major victory in her career.

8. The Canadian represented her country at the 2016 Olympics in Rio in the women’s Olympic golf tournament, where she finished seventh.

9. Brooke picked up the 2019 Founders Award in November 2019, as voted for by her fellow golfers on the LPGA Tour, as someone “whose behaviour and deeds best exemplify the spirit, ideals, and values of the LPGA.”

10. Henderson holds the record for the most victories of any Canadian golfer on major professional tours, after winning her tenth LPGA Tour win in April 2021.

Apart from 2020, she has won an event on the LPGA Tour every year since 2015.

11. Alongside her Canadian Press Female Athlete of the Year and LPGA Founders awards, Henderson has also obtained plenty of other personal accolades.

She won the 2015 Ontario Athlete of the Year, before The Athletic named her 2017 Ottawa Person of the Year.

She also picked up the ESPY Award in 2019 for the Best Female Golfer, earning Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame People’s Choice Award the same year.

12. Henderson has sat inside the top 20 female golfer’s in the Women’s World Golf Rankings since 2015, with her highest placing fifth, as of May 2021.

13. The one-time Major winner cites American country singer Reba McEntire as a huge inspiration for her