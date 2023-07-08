Who Is Brooke Henderson’s Caddie?

Brooke Henderson became the LPGA Tour’s third-youngest winner in 2015 when, aged 17, the Canadian won by eight shots at the Cambia Portland Classic to earn a special exemption onto the LPGA Tour. Since then, Henderson has had a familiar face alongside her as caddie, in the form of her older sister, Brittany.

Brittany Henderson - six and a half years Brooke’s elder - was a promising golfer in her own right. As a junior, she won the Quebec Junior Championship and was later inducted into the Coastal Carolina University athletics Hall of Fame after a four-year stint as a college player.

In 2015, while Brooke turned professional having been the World No. 1 amateur, Brittany balanced her time between caddying for Brooke at tournaments and continuing to pursue her own career on the Symetra Tour, now known as the Epson Tour.

However, after a family friend, Bunk Lee, carried the bag for Brooke’s maiden win in Brittany’s absence, the older sister decided she didn’t want to miss another and made the decision to give up her professional ambitions to loop full-time for her sister.

That choice has clearly been an inspired one for the pair and Brooke has gone on to claim a further 11 LPGA titles with her sister on the bag including, most notably, her two Major championships, in 2016 at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and in 2022 at the Evian Championship.

After her second Major triumph at the Evian Championship, Brooke outlined the importance that her sister has on her golfing game. “I definitely couldn’t do this without her,” she said.

“Traveling around the world and getting to experience amazing places like this, it makes it more special being able to do it with her. She really keeps me in line out there and having her expertise, knowledge and guidance all the time. I’m just really grateful.”

Since their full-time partnership began, Brittany has missed just one event - the 2021 Meijer LPGA Classic - due to visa issues. Brooke’s subsequently missed the cut, perhaps a sign of the importance of the sibling partnership to the Canadian's game.

Following their second Major win at the Evian Championship in 2022, the pair got the 2023 LPGA season off in the best possible fashion with Brooke picking up a four-stroke victory and her 13th LPGA Tour title at the season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.

With 12 LPGA Tour wins as a player-caddie duo, their partnership has been one of women’s golf's most prolific and it shows no sign of ending anytime soon: “I hope to do it as long as I can, as long as life allows, I guess,” Brittany said, speaking to the Ottawa Sun in 2022.