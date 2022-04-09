Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Who Is Sungjae Im's Caddie?

Interestingly it appears Sungjae Im's bag situation has changed recently. In the past he has used Robert Brown and Ki Taek Lee, a former college teammate of Jon Rahm at Arizona State. Otherwise known as Bobby Brown, Brown had previously worked with Dustin Johnson at the start of his career. He has also worked on the bags of Grayson Murray and Si Woo Kim in the past.

However Im currently appears to have a man called William Spencer on the bag. According to his LinkedIn page, Spencer has been a caddie for 20+ years and has caddied for players like Russell Henley, Hank Kuehne, Ryan Palmer, Tag Ridings, Joey Sindelar, DH Lee, Bill Lunde, Stephen Woodard, Ashley Chinner, Todd Fanning and Jason Bohn. We don't know when the pair officially started working together or why nor do we know that much about Spencer himself aside from attending Carleton University.

Im did have a man called Albin Choi on the bag for a while but this is no longer the case.

Choi is an excellent player in his own right and was born in British Colombia, Canada. He attended North Carolina State University before turning pro in 2013. He started by playing on the Mackenzie Tour-PGA Tour Canada before working his way to the Korn Ferry Tour.

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, he had failed to make the leap to the PGA Tour after playing five seasons on the Korn Ferry Tour before losing his card from after the 2019 season. But it was during his time on the Korn Ferry Tour that Choi met Im and they formed a friendship.

Choi would start working with Im as a caddie in 2020 at the Honda Classic and unbelievably they would go on to win the event. At the time Choi told PGATour.com; “I know how hard it is to navigate your way through this golf course. … I just felt like the experience kind of helped me today.

"From a player standpoint, I kind of knew what he was feeling at certain times, and I felt like I could kind of draw upon my experiences to help him out today and to keep his head in the right place.”

After the win Choi joked that maybe he should retire with a 100% record as a caddie. Joking aside, given that he has aspirations of playing again, it appears he has gone off Im's bag for that very reason.