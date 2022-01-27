Quiz – Europe Ryder Cup Captains

Can you name all the Europe Ryder Cup Captains?

The Ryder Cup started in 1927, with a match at at Worcester Country Club in Massachusetts. Abe Mitchell, who is depicted on top of the Ryder Cup, was to captain the team from Great Britain, but was too unwell to travel. Mitchell played in the next three Ryder Cups but was never to captain the side. Captains in those days also played.

However with the change in 1961 from having one 36-hole match a day, to having two 18-hole matches, made it harder to combine captaincy with playing. The last man to play and captain in the same Ryder Cup was Arnold Palmer in 1963. The last from their opponents was in that 1961 contest. Great Britain had had non-playing captains in the 1933, 1949, 1951 and 1953 editions.

Can you name all the men to captain against the United States in the Ryder Cup? Prior to 1973, their opponents were known as Great Britain, and from 1973 to 1977, as Great Britain and Ireland. In 1979 selection was opened up to players across Europe and so Europe became the USA’s opponents in the Ryder Cup.

You have eight minutes to name all the Europe Ryder Cup captains – you need only enter the surname to answer.

