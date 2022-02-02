Quiz! Can You Name The 15 Players With The Most DP World Tour Wins?
Since the tour began 50 years ago, these star players have bagged 409 wins between them. How many of the top-15 can you name?
In this quiz we consider the most successful winners on the DP World Tour, (formerly the European Tour,) since its inception in 1972. Of the top-15, 12 hail from Europe, two from Africa and one from the Americas… Can you name them all?
More Quizzes to try:
Can You Name Ever Open Champion Of The 20th Century?
Can You Name Ever Open Winner This Century?
Can You Name Every Winner Of The Masters?
Can You Name Every Ryder Cup Venue Since 1980?
Can You Name Every U.S. Open Winner This Century?
The first recognised year of the European Tour was 1972 when the Professional Golfers Association included eight significant events held on continental Europe in the year’s circuit. Early on, the season was relatively short, running for six months through the spring, summer and early autumn. The circuit gradually expanded with events in Africa, the Middle East and Asia.
Since 1998, the three U.S. Majors have been included on the European Tour schedule, and from 1999 World Golf Championship events were also recognised, which might help you with the quiz above!
The growth of the European Tour was instrumental in re-igniting European success on the world stage and in the Ryder Cup. A string of top European players have enjoyed great successes from the late 1970s having begun their careers playing on the European Tour.
For 2022, the European Tour became the DP World Tour with DP World as lead sponsor.
In the 2021/22 season the DP World Tour has three more events co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour with points counting to both the season-long FedEx Cup and Race to Dubai. The Genesis Scottish Open together with the Barbasol Championship and Barracuda Championship are co-sanctioned as part of a strategic alliance.
Fergus is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins and it was concentrated by his time at St Andrews university studying history. He went on to earn a post graduate diploma from the London School of Journalism. Fergus has worked for Golf Monthly since 2004 and has written two books on the game; "Great Golf Debates" together with Jezz Ellwood of Golf Monthly and "The Ultimate Golf Book" together with Neil Tappin (also of Golf Monthly)... Fergus once shanked a ball from just over Granny Clark's Wynd on the 18th of the Old Course that struck the St Andrews Golf Club and rebounded into the Valley of Sin, from where he saved par. Who says there's no golfing god?
-
-
'A Really Good Concept' – Dustin Johnson On Saudi Super League
The former World No.1 adds to ongoing speculation of a Saudi-backed Super League and refuses to rule out that he’ll be a part of it
By James Hibbitt • Published
-
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Prize Money - What's Up For Grabs At The Iconic Venue
The PGA Tour moves to the world famous Pebble Beach this week, with a hefty tournament purse up for grabs
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Quiz – Hole In One Stats And Facts
Can you ace our on hole in one stats multiple choice quiz? There are fifteen questions to answer
By Roderick Easdale • Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name Every Winner Of The PGA Championship This Century?
There have been 17 different winners of The PGA Championship this century. Can you name them all?
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
Quiz – USA Ryder Cup Captains
Can you name all 29 USA Ryder Cup captains?
By Roderick Easdale • Published
-
Quiz – Europe Ryder Cup Captains
Can you name all the Europe Ryder Cup captains including those in the years when the side was Great Britain and GB&I?
By Roderick Easdale • Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name Every Course To Have Hosted An Open Championship?
There have been 14 different venues for The Open Championship since it was first contested in 1860. Can you name them all?
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
Quiz – can you name the World No. 1 golfers?
There have been 23 World No. 1 golfers before Jon Rahm. Can you name them all?
By Roderick Easdale • Published
-
Quiz – the first Official World Golf Ranking
Can you name the golfers who appeared in the top 10 of the first Official World Golf Ranking in April 1986?
By Roderick Easdale • Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name Every U.S. Open Winner This Century?
There have been 18 different winners of the men’s U.S Open golf tournament this century. Can you name them all?
By Fergus Bisset • Published