Quiz! Can You Name The 15 Players With The Most DP World Tour Wins?

In this quiz we consider the most successful winners on the DP World Tour, (formerly the European Tour,) since its inception in 1972. Of the top-15, 12 hail from Europe, two from Africa and one from the Americas… Can you name them all?

More Quizzes to try:

Can You Name Ever Open Champion Of The 20th Century?

Can You Name Ever Open Winner This Century?

Can You Name Every Winner Of The Masters?

Can You Name Every Ryder Cup Venue Since 1980?

Can You Name Every U.S. Open Winner This Century?

The first recognised year of the European Tour was 1972 when the Professional Golfers Association included eight significant events held on continental Europe in the year’s circuit. Early on, the season was relatively short, running for six months through the spring, summer and early autumn. The circuit gradually expanded with events in Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

Since 1998, the three U.S. Majors have been included on the European Tour schedule, and from 1999 World Golf Championship events were also recognised, which might help you with the quiz above!

The growth of the European Tour was instrumental in re-igniting European success on the world stage and in the Ryder Cup. A string of top European players have enjoyed great successes from the late 1970s having begun their careers playing on the European Tour.

For 2022, the European Tour became the DP World Tour with DP World as lead sponsor.

In the 2021/22 season the DP World Tour has three more events co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour with points counting to both the season-long FedEx Cup and Race to Dubai. The Genesis Scottish Open together with the Barbasol Championship and Barracuda Championship are co-sanctioned as part of a strategic alliance.