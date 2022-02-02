Quiz! Can You Name The 15 Players With The Most DP World Tour Wins?

Since the tour began 50 years ago, these star players have bagged 409 wins between them. How many of the top-15 can you name?

DP World Tour wins
This guy is one of them...
In this quiz we consider the most successful winners on the DP World Tour, (formerly the European Tour,) since its inception in 1972. Of the top-15, 12 hail from Europe, two from Africa and one from the Americas… Can you name them all?

The first recognised year of the European Tour was 1972 when the Professional Golfers Association included eight significant events held on continental Europe in the year’s circuit. Early on, the season was relatively short, running for six months through the spring, summer and early autumn. The circuit gradually expanded with events in Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

Since 1998, the three U.S. Majors have been included on the European Tour schedule, and from 1999 World Golf Championship events were also recognised, which might help you with the quiz above!

The growth of the European Tour was instrumental in re-igniting European success on the world stage and in the Ryder Cup. A string of top European players have enjoyed great successes from the late 1970s having begun their careers playing on the European Tour.

For 2022, the European Tour became the DP World Tour with DP World as lead sponsor.

In the 2021/22 season the DP World Tour has three more events co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour with points counting to both the season-long FedEx Cup and Race to Dubai. The Genesis Scottish Open together with the Barbasol Championship and Barracuda Championship are co-sanctioned as part of a strategic alliance.

Fergus Bisset
Fergus Bisset

Fergus is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins and it was concentrated by his time at St Andrews university studying history. He went on to earn a post graduate diploma from the London School of Journalism. Fergus has worked for Golf Monthly since 2004 and has written two books on the game; "Great Golf Debates" together with Jezz Ellwood of Golf Monthly and "The Ultimate Golf Book" together with Neil Tappin (also of Golf Monthly)... Fergus once shanked a ball from just over Granny Clark's Wynd on the 18th of the Old Course that struck the St Andrews Golf Club and rebounded into the Valley of Sin, from where he saved par. Who says there's no golfing god?

