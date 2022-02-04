Quiz! Can You Name Every U.S. Open Venue Since 1980?
Since 1980, 20 different courses have played host to the U.S. Open – How many of them can you name in five minutes?
In this quiz we consider venues that have played host to the U.S. Open since 1980. You may have tried our quizzes to name all the venues that have hosted the Ryder Cup since 1980 or every club to have hosted The Open Championship… Here, we give you five minutes to see how you get on naming the 20 venues to have hosted the U.S. Open since 1980:
The U.S. Open was first contested in 1895 at the Newport Country Club in Rhode Island and was won by Horace Rawlins of England. There were just 11 entrants and the winner pocketed just $150. When Jon Rahm won last year, he did a little better picking up $2.25 million.
The early days of the U.S. Open were dominated by British born players, and it wasn’t until 1911 that John McDermott secured a home victory.
After that, apart from a few blips, U.S players dominated for the next 90-odd years. In fact, from 1911 to 2001, only 10 U.S. Opens were won by players from outside of the USA.
In the 21st Century, the story has been a little different. Of the 22 championships held so far this millennium, 10 have been claimed by international players.
In all, 53 courses have played host to the U.S. Open since it was first hosted but only 20 have been used since 1980.
Fergus is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins and it was concentrated by his time at St Andrews university studying history. He went on to earn a post graduate diploma from the London School of Journalism. Fergus has worked for Golf Monthly since 2004 and has written two books on the game; "Great Golf Debates" together with Jezz Ellwood of Golf Monthly and "The Ultimate Golf Book" together with Neil Tappin (also of Golf Monthly)... Fergus once shanked a ball from just over Granny Clark's Wynd on the 18th of the Old Course that struck the St Andrews Golf Club and rebounded into the Valley of Sin, from where he saved par. Who says there's no golfing god?
