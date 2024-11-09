Golf Rules Quiz: What Do You Know About Relief From Bridges, Moving Leaves And Using Rangefinders?

Whether you think you know all there is to know about the rules of golf, or you just want to learn something new, why not try out our November 2024 issue quiz?

Alison Root playing a golf shot from a bridge in the hazard
Test your rules knowledge with your brilliant quiz... how many will you get right?
It's Saturday, the weekend is finally here, so let's kick things off with our fantastic golf rules quiz.

Whether you are heading out to play a competition round or just squeezing in 18-holes with your mates, improving your knowledge of our sport's laws will help you to feel more confident on the course.

In this quiz, we cover a range of topics from using rangefinders to moving leaves on the green, all of which are likely to be important to amateur golfers this winter.

If, like many golfers, you don't feel confident in your knowledge of golf's rules and regulations, burying your head in the sand is certainly not the answer.

By taking this quick quiz, you might surprise yourself, and if not then you have learnt something useful that will help you to avoid costly penalties.

If you want to learn more about the laws of the game, outside of the information you gained from this quiz, why not head over to our dedicated rules page where you will find plenty of interesting articles on every topic you could need.

Until then, let's get on with the quiz...

Golf Rules Quiz: November 2024

Want More Golf Quizzes?

We have plenty of great quizzes for you to try, on topics ranging from the greatest players in the game to the best tournaments in the world. So, what are you waiting for...?

Barry Plummer
Barry Plummer
Staff Writer

Barry Plummer is our Staff Writer, joining in January 2024 after seven years as a PE Teacher. He now writes about instruction, working closely with Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches to provide hints and tips about all aspects of the game. As someone who came into golf at a later age, Barry is very passionate about supporting the growth of the game and creating opportunities for everyone to access it. A member at Sand Moor Golf Club in Leeds, he looks forward to getting out on the course at least once a week and making up for lost time in the pursuit of a respectable handicap.

