Golf Rules Quiz: What Do You Know About Relief From Bridges, Moving Leaves And Using Rangefinders?

It's Saturday, the weekend is finally here, so let's kick things off with our fantastic golf rules quiz.

Whether you are heading out to play a competition round or just squeezing in 18-holes with your mates, improving your knowledge of our sport's laws will help you to feel more confident on the course.

In this quiz, we cover a range of topics from using rangefinders to moving leaves on the green, all of which are likely to be important to amateur golfers this winter.

If, like many golfers, you don't feel confident in your knowledge of golf's rules and regulations, burying your head in the sand is certainly not the answer.

By taking this quick quiz, you might surprise yourself, and if not then you have learnt something useful that will help you to avoid costly penalties.

If you want to learn more about the laws of the game, outside of the information you gained from this quiz, why not head over to our dedicated rules page where you will find plenty of interesting articles on every topic you could need.

Until then, let's get on with the quiz...

Golf Rules Quiz: November 2024

