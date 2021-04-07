Westwood's girlfriend Helen Storey has also been his caddie since 2018.

Who Is Lee Westwood’s Girlfriend?

Lee Westwood has had a stellar 2021, finishing runner-up at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship, all with his girlfriend Helen Storey on the bag.

Storey’s first weekend as caddy saw Westwood win the Nedbank Golf Challenge in 2018, the Englishman’s 24th European Tour title.

We get to know Helen Storey below.

Lee Westwood also had his girlfriend Helen Storey on the bag for the Made in Denmark tournament prior to the 2018 Ryder Cup.

Storey replaced Westwood’s usual caddie Billy Foster who was back on the bag for the Turkish Airlines Open, although his son Sam was his caddie in his previous tournament at Valderrama.

Westwood’s son Sam has also been on the bag at this year’s Honda Classic and will also be on the bag at the 2021 Masters.

Westwood had Storey on the bag again at the 2018 Nedbank where their partnership worked very well.

She looks to be a decent player herself, as shown in a video of her hitting a shot during practice:

Here is her driver swing from earlier this year:

Storey also caddied for her boyfriend and the 24-time European Tour winner in Abu Dhabi in 2017 and at the 2016 Masters Par 3 Contest.

Westwood, 42, and Storey, 38, got together in late 2015 after Westwood got divorced from his wife.

The pair met, it is believed, through Westwood’s friend Graham Wylie who is married to Storey’s sister.

Wylie owns Close House Golf Club in Newcastle where Westwood is attached.

Storey is from Newcastle and is a fitness consultant.

The 10-time Ryder Cup player practises at Close House and lives just north in Edinburgh with Storey, where he donated lots of golf memorabilia to a charity shop in 2018.