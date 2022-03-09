WATCH: Lee Westwood’s Wife Hits 17th Green At TPC Sawgrass

The Players Championship might be the flagship event on the PGA Tour, with more money than ever on offer, but you’d be mistaken if you thought it was all business. During the practice rounds, caddies jump at the opportunity to take on the famous island green and this year was no exception. Watch as Helen Westwood, wife and caddie of Ryder Cup legend, Lee Westwood, tamed the hole with a superbly struck iron shot onto the green.

As her shot earned the applauds of the watching crowd, fellow professionals reacted online. Nicolas Colsaerts said: “She might have a future. Go Helen Westwood” with former World No.1, Luke Donald, adding: “Club drop on point.”

Before play begins at the Players Championship on Thursday, caddies will be taking part in their own competition during the Wednesday practice round. They each have one swing on the famous 17th hole, with the closest the pin earning money donated by players earlier in the week. Chris Rice, caddie of Harold Varner III, hit it to 1'2" last year, the closest result the competition has ever seen.

The money is never made public but we can imagine it's a healthy sum. The event has been hosted each year in memory of Bruce Edwards, the longtime caddie of Tom Watson, who lost his battle with a progressive nervous system disease known as ALS. All proceeds are matched by LOCALiQ, up to $10,000, and donated to the Bruce Edwards Foundation for ALS research.

Helen Westwood will be looking to repeat that swing when the competition comes around!