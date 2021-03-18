We take a look at who currently coaches the American professional.

Who Is Harris English’s Coach?

A player well inside the top-50 currently, Harris English has often had to battle back from tough stretches in his career but one person who has seen him rise to as high as 20th in the world is his current coach Justin Parsons.

We get to know him and the other people English works with here.

Harris English is currently coached by Justin Parsons who is the Elite Golf Instructor at The Sea Island Golf Performance Center on St. Simons Island, Georgia, which is where English is based.

Originally from Northern Ireland, Justin turned professional at the age of 19 and began teaching in his homeland before moving to Dubai, United Arab Emirates in 2004.

In 2009, he joined Claude Harmon III at The Els Club, Dubai to open The Butch Harmon School of Golf in Dubai Sports City. Whilst there he travelled extensively and worked a lot with players on the European and PGA Tours.

We are unsure when exactly he became the elite instructor at The Sea Island Performance Centre, but it is here he would have likely met English and since they have been working together, English has improved massively to the point where he is in Ryder Cup contention.

If we had to estimate when they started working together we would go for around the tail-end of 2019 leading into 2020 because in an interview with Golf.com, English attributed his uptick in form that year to Parsons.

“It sounds pretty complicated, but [Parsons] really just simplified everything,” English said to Golf.com. “I got back to really just playing like I was a kid again.”

“We’ve worked on a lot of distance control, stuff that actually matters, and scoring. A lot of short game stuff,” he said. “My short game has been really good this year.”

Of course when English finally got back into the winners circle at the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, English was quick to mention Parsons;

“Justin Parsons has been an unbelievable help at home (in) getting me back on track. (Parsons) is kind of a little bit of a sports psychologist as well (as) keeping me on track and we kind of break down days just likes a football game. Four quarters, play your quarter really well, do all I can do that day and move on to the next. And I feel like I’ve done a great job of that this week. In the past few months, I’ve had some struggles on Saturday. But I overcame that this week and I knew I had to come out and play really well and I did. It’s been an awesome ride.”

Parson’s coaching philosophy is all about helping united the mental, physical and technical components of the game and tailoring each to specific players. It seems to strike a chord too because alongside working with English, Parsons has worked with a whole host of players like Louis Oosthuizen, Gary Woodland (pictured above), Brian Harman, Patton Kizzire, Michael Thompson and Seamus Power.

English has also been working with Tom Hemmings for his fitness and gym work. Hemmings is a PGA Fitness Instructor and also a Technogym Master Trainer.

As far as previous coaches go we are unsure who else he has worked with during his career but we do know he played under Chris Haack at the University of Georgia.

Haack has made the Georgia Bulldogs into a college powerhouse in golf with many players on his teams making the jump to the PGA Tour such as English, Bubba Watson, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, Brendon Todd and several others.

