We take a look inside the bag of South African professional Dylan Frittelli.

Dylan Frittelli What’s In The Bag?

South African Dylan Frittelli is best described as a worldwide golfer when you consider he has had fantastic results all over the world in places like Australia, Mauritius, Switzerland, China and now the United States.

With the amount of travel he does it cannot be a simple thing to make sure he is playing at his best week in week out. However one thing that he does keep simple is his bag of clubs.

What does he put into play at the moment? We take a look below.

Frittelli currently has nearly a full bag of Callaway clubs aside from a couple of Vokey wedges.

At the top of the bag he carries a Callaway Epic Speed LS Triple Diamond driver along with a couple Epic Speed fairway woods too.

His longest iron is a Callaway X-Forged UT which acts as his 4-iron, before going to Callaway’s Apex TCB irons from five-iron to pitching wedge.

He carries three wedges at the moment. One of which is a Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (52 degrees) and the other two are Titleist Vokey SM7’s (56 and 60 degrees)

Finally he has an Odyssey Stroke Lab 2-Ball Ten putter and uses Callaway Chrome Soft X balls.

Dylan Frittelli What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Callaway Epic Speed LS Triple Diamond (10.5 degrees), Mitsubishi Tensei White TX-flex

3-Wood: Callaway Epic Speed (15 degrees), Graphite Design Tour AD-DI

5-Wood: Callaway Epic Speed (18 degrees), Mitsubishi Tensei White TX-flex

Driving Iron: Callaway X-Forged UT (4-iron), KBS Tour

Irons: Callaway Apex TCB (5-PW), Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 105

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (52 degrees), Titleist Vokey SM7 (56 and 60 degrees), Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 105X

Putter: Odyssey Stroke Lab 2-Ball Ten

Golf Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X

For more what’s in the bag content check out the Golf Monthly website.