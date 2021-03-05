Who currently coaches the 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett? Here we take a look.

Who Is Danny Willett’s Coach?

Danny Willett has produced a number of huge victories throughout his career, including several European Tour titles, a Ryder Cup appearance and the 2016 Masters.

But like most great players, success is also down to a strong team support along the way, and with the Englishman, it’s no different.

Canadian, Sean Foley, has been Willett’s coach since 2017.

Having previously worked with the likes of Tiger Woods and Justin Rose, Foley started coaching Willett at the PGA Championship in 2017.

Speaking to National Club Golfer about Foley, Willett said: “I really like his charisma and his energy and we’ve spoken about the swing over the years.”

After winning the Masters in 2016, Willett endured a two and a half year winless run, which saw him suffer numerous lower back and shoulder injuries and a drop down the world rankings to well outside the top 400.

But, after joining forces with Foley in late 2017, Willett returned to winning ways, claiming an emotional victory at the DP World Tour Championship in 2018, and then the 2019 BMW PGA Championship.

After his win in 2018, Willett credited Foley, saying: “We set out to be pain-free and we would then put the golfing after that. We sat down and talked a lot about being around for the next 20, 25 years, and moving in a way that was going to allow me to do that.

“Regardless of the golf shots we were hitting on the course, as long as the movement wasn’t hurting, we could always curtail those swings and the ball flight and the moves and get it back in play. You can’t keep doing it if it’s hurting, making a lot of compensation.”

Before Foley, Willett had been coached by Pete Cowen and Mike Walker, who had been with the Englishman since 2014.

After finishing last at the WGC Bridgestone Invitational in August 2017 though, Willett parted ways with the duo.

Whilst working with Cowen and Walker, Willett claimed five European Tour victories and the coveted ‘Green Jacket.’

Speaking to the Telegraph Sport, Cowen said: “Danny decided he wanted a fresh pair of eyes and now he’s working with Sean. There’s been no falling out and we wish him all the best. We had some good times together and, I think it’s fair to say, he was quite successful in those times.”

