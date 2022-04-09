Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Who Is Danny Willett's Caddie?

Danny Willett (opens in new tab) has had a changing caddie situation over the years. He had Jonathan Smart on the bag for a number of years before they split in 2017. Back then, Willett got his best friend Sam Haywood on the bag and he was also best-man at Willett's wedding back in 2013.

Haywood came onto the bag in 2017 at first on a temporary basis. It was reported that Smart was tired of being the scapegoat for Willett's struggles at the time and he quit after the first round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town.

Haywood is actually quite the player himself as he only lost by one stroke to Danny playing at Augusta National! He is also a professional and the pair both played a lot of junior golf at Rotherham Golf Club. We believe they are both still members there.

Willett talking to Smart at the 2017 Masters. They would split soon after (Getty Images)

“Sam’s my best friend. We grew up playing a lot of golf,” Willett said in 2017. “He’s just a good friend of mine. He’s doing this week and then I’m going to have to try to find someone for the next few weeks.” Haywood at the time also caddied for American David Lipsky but he stayed on Willett's bag and has remained there ever since. Since they have teamed up Willett has won the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai and the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

However despite all of this, Willett had Smart back on the bag at the 2022 Masters. We are unsure when exactly they started working together again nor do we know if this is a temporary or permanent appointment. As soon as we know, we will update this page but we think the partnership started again because of the issues around coronavirus.